Jaipur Metro to be renamed; PM Modi may lay foundation stone for Line-2, final approval awaited

Jaipur Metro. File photo: Patrika
Jaipur Metro: A new update has come regarding the Jaipur Metro. Soon, the Jaipur Metro may get a new name. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may lay the foundation stone for Jaipur Metro Line-2 in the last month of this financial year. Metro officials stated that after the foundation stone laying ceremony, the Jaipur Metro Railway Corporation (JMRC) will be renamed Rajasthan Metro Railway Corporation (RMRC).
According to senior officials of the Jaipur Metro Railway Corporation, the state government has requested this from the Prime Minister's Office. However, the project is still awaiting final approval from the Union Cabinet. Officials mentioned that they expect to receive both the final approval from the PMO and the confirmed date for the foundation stone laying ceremony simultaneously.
According to a metro official, the Jaipur Metro (apart from Kolkata Metro) is the only metro that has been constructed and is operated by the state government. Now, we will form RMRC by converting the corporation into a joint venture entity between the Centre and the state.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending