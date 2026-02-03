Jaipur Metro to be renamed; PM Modi may lay foundation stone for Line-2, final approval awaited

Jaipur Metro: A new update has come regarding the Jaipur Metro. Soon, the Jaipur Metro may get a new name. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may lay the foundation stone for Jaipur Metro Line-2 in the last month of this financial year. Metro officials stated that after the foundation stone laying ceremony, the Jaipur Metro Railway Corporation (JMRC) will be renamed Rajasthan Metro Railway Corporation (RMRC).