3 January 2026,

Saturday

Education News

ECHS Recruitment 2026: Apply by This Date, Details are Inside

Ex-servicemen will be given preference for most posts. Qualifications have been set according to the post. Salary is determined as per the post.

Patrika Desk

Jan 03, 2026

ECHS vacancy

ECHS vacancy (Image-Freepik)

A great job opportunity has emerged for individuals ranging from those who have passed Class 8 to MBBS degree holders. A significant job update for the new year 2026 has been released for ex-servicemen and youth associated with the health sector. The Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) has issued a recruitment notification for a total of 175 posts for the year 2026. This recruitment includes various positions from medical to non-medical roles. Notably, candidates from Class 8 pass to MBBS, MD/MS, diploma, and graduate levels can apply. The last date for application has been set as January 28, 2026.

Positions to be Filled

Under the ECHS Recruitment 2026, positions will be filled across various categories. These include Medical Officer, Medical Specialist, Gynaecologist, Dental Officer, Pharmacist, Nursing Assistant, Dental Assistant/Technician, Lab Technician, Driver, Female Attendant, Peon, Safaiwala, Clerk, Data Entry Operator, Receptionist, and other posts. Additionally, the OIC (Officer in Charge) position is reserved exclusively for retired military officers. Detailed information regarding the recruitment and application form can be accessed on the official website, echs.gov.in.

Educational Qualifications Required

Preference will be given to ex-servicemen for most positions. The qualifications are determined as per the post:

  • Medical Officer: MBBS with a minimum of 3 years of experience
  • Medical Specialist/Gynaecologist: MD/MS or DNB
  • Pharmacist: B.Pharma or Diploma in Pharmacy
  • Nursing Assistant: GNM Diploma
  • Lab Technician: B.Sc or DMLT
  • Clerk/Data Entry Operator/Receptionist: Graduation
  • Driver, Peon, Chowkidar: At least Class 8 pass

Salary Details

The salary is determined according to the post. Medical Specialists and Gynaecologists will receive a maximum of ₹1,30,000 per month, while Medical and Dental Officers will receive ₹95,000 per month. For positions like Pharmacist, Nursing Assistant, and Technician, the salary will be ₹36,500 per month. Drivers will receive ₹25,600 per month, and for posts such as Peon/Safaiwala/Chowkidar, the monthly salary is set at ₹21,800.

Selection Process

Regarding the selection process, candidates will be chosen based on an interview. During the interview, it is mandatory to bring all original certificates, educational and experience-related documents, discharge book, PPO, and passport-sized photographs. No TA/DA will be admissible for the selection process. Interested candidates can send their application form in the prescribed format, along with self-attested copies of necessary documents, to the OIC, ECHS, Station Headquarters (ECHS Cell), Delhi Cantt, by January 28, 2026.

03 Jan 2026 03:41 pm

