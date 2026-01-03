ECHS Recruitment 2026: Apply by This Date, Details are Inside

A great job opportunity has emerged for individuals ranging from those who have passed Class 8 to MBBS degree holders. A significant job update for the new year 2026 has been released for ex-servicemen and youth associated with the health sector. The Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) has issued a recruitment notification for a total of 175 posts for the year 2026. This recruitment includes various positions from medical to non-medical roles. Notably, candidates from Class 8 pass to MBBS, MD/MS, diploma, and graduate levels can apply. The last date for application has been set as January 28, 2026.