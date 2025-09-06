Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Anuprati Coaching Scheme: Online Applications Open Until 14 September

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has begun accepting online applications from candidates interested in receiving coaching at coaching institutes under the Chief Minister Anuprati Coaching Scheme.

Alwar

Patrika Desk

Sep 06, 2025

Representative Image

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has commenced accepting online applications from aspirants seeking coaching at coaching institutes under the Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Yojana. Applicants can apply through the department's website. Applicants must log in to the SSO portal, select this scheme, and apply by 14 September.

Apply Here

Eligible candidates interested in coaching under the scheme can apply by logging in to the SSO Portal (https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in), clicking on the CM Anuprati Coaching Icon, and selecting the CM Anuprati Coaching Scheme. They can then select the 'Student' option from the dropdown menu to submit their online application.
Alternatively, applications can be submitted through nearby e-Mitra centres or via mobile phone, as per eligibility criteria, under the Anuprati Coaching Yojana for various courses and examinations.

Preparation for these Competitive Exams

Under this scheme, the department provides excellent opportunities to prepare for various professional courses such as entrance examinations and exams for Medical, Engineering, CA, CS, CMA, and CLAT; the Civil Services and CDS examinations conducted by the UPSC; the RAS, Police Sub-Inspector, etc., examinations conducted by the RPSC; the Patwari, Junior Assistant, etc., examinations conducted by the RSSB; examinations conducted by the RRB and SSC; recruitment examinations for Banking and Insurance; and competitive examinations for REET and Constable examinations.

Published on:

06 Sept 2025 02:41 pm

English News / Education News / Anuprati Coaching Scheme: Online Applications Open Until 14 September
