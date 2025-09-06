Anuprati Coaching Scheme: Online Applications Open Until 14 September

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has commenced accepting online applications from aspirants seeking coaching at coaching institutes under the Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Yojana. Applicants can apply through the department's website. Applicants must log in to the SSO portal, select this scheme, and apply by 14 September.
Eligible candidates interested in coaching under the scheme can apply by logging in to the SSO Portal (https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in), clicking on the CM Anuprati Coaching Icon, and selecting the CM Anuprati Coaching Scheme. They can then select the 'Student' option from the dropdown menu to submit their online application.
Alternatively, applications can be submitted through nearby e-Mitra centres or via mobile phone, as per eligibility criteria, under the Anuprati Coaching Yojana for various courses and examinations.
Under this scheme, the department provides excellent opportunities to prepare for various professional courses such as entrance examinations and exams for Medical, Engineering, CA, CS, CMA, and CLAT; the Civil Services and CDS examinations conducted by the UPSC; the RAS, Police Sub-Inspector, etc., examinations conducted by the RPSC; the Patwari, Junior Assistant, etc., examinations conducted by the RSSB; examinations conducted by the RRB and SSC; recruitment examinations for Banking and Insurance; and competitive examinations for REET and Constable examinations.