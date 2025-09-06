Anuprati Coaching Scheme: Online Applications Open Until 14 September

Eligible candidates interested in coaching under the scheme can apply by logging in to the SSO Portal (https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in), clicking on the CM Anuprati Coaching Icon, and selecting the CM Anuprati Coaching Scheme. They can then select the 'Student' option from the dropdown menu to submit their online application.

Alternatively, applications can be submitted through nearby e-Mitra centres or via mobile phone, as per eligibility criteria, under the Anuprati Coaching Yojana for various courses and examinations.