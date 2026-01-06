259 Forest Guard Posts: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Releases Recruitment Notification, Steps to Follow

Image: Patrika
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released a notification for a total of 259 posts of Rajasthan Vanpal for the year 2026. This recruitment is for 12th pass candidates who are residents of Rajasthan and are interested in working as Forest Guard.
The application process has started today, i.e., January 6, 2026, and candidates can apply online until February 4, 2026. This recruitment will be for 213 posts for the non-scheduled area, while separate allocations have been made for other posts.
Candidates need to visit the Rajasthan Recruitment Portal or SSO Portal to apply. The application process is very simple, and candidates can fill out their application form by following the steps below:
For the Rajasthan Vanpal recruitment, candidates must have passed the 12th class from a recognised board. Additionally, they must have the ability to write Hindi in the Devanagari script and knowledge of Rajasthan's culture.
Regarding the age limit, the candidate's minimum age should be 18 years and the maximum age should not exceed 30 years. However, age relaxation has been provided for reserved categories.
Application Start Date: January 6, 2026
Last Date: February 4, 2026
