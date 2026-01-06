6 January 2026,

Tuesday

Jaipur

259 Forest Guard Posts: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Releases Recruitment Notification, Steps to Follow

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will recruit for 259 posts of Forest Guard. The board has released its notification.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 06, 2026

Government-Job-Scam

Image: Patrika

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released a notification for a total of 259 posts of Rajasthan Vanpal for the year 2026. This recruitment is for 12th pass candidates who are residents of Rajasthan and are interested in working as Forest Guard.

The application process has started today, i.e., January 6, 2026, and candidates can apply online until February 4, 2026. This recruitment will be for 213 posts for the non-scheduled area, while separate allocations have been made for other posts.

How to Apply Online

Candidates need to visit the Rajasthan Recruitment Portal or SSO Portal to apply. The application process is very simple, and candidates can fill out their application form by following the steps below:

  • First, candidates need to visit the Rajasthan Recruitment portal.
  • Then, click on the Apply Now button for Rajasthan Vanpal 2026.
  • Log in with your SSO ID and password.
  • Fill in all the required information correctly and upload the necessary documents.
  • After verifying all the information, submit the form by clicking the Final Submit button.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

For the Rajasthan Vanpal recruitment, candidates must have passed the 12th class from a recognised board. Additionally, they must have the ability to write Hindi in the Devanagari script and knowledge of Rajasthan's culture.

Regarding the age limit, the candidate's minimum age should be 18 years and the maximum age should not exceed 30 years. However, age relaxation has been provided for reserved categories.

Note the Important Dates

Application Start Date: January 6, 2026

Last Date: February 4, 2026

