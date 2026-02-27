Jaipur: Sanganer Elevated Road Project Approved, Work From March 5

Traffic Jam in Jaipur. File Photo
Jaipur: An elevated road to be constructed in Sanganer, Jaipur, at a cost of ₹240 crore, has received post-facto approval. The proposal was sanctioned in the 260th meeting of the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) executive committee. Additionally, the financial bid for the tender of a 40 MLD capacity sewerage treatment plant has also been approved.
Construction of this elevated road, which will extend from the Sanganer flyover to Malpura Gate, is scheduled to commence on March 5 and is expected to be completed in approximately 30 months. Upon its completion, residents of the Sanganer area will experience relief from traffic congestion.
According to the proposed plan, a 4-lane elevated road will be built from the Sanganer flyover to Kalyanpura ROB, and a 2-lane elevated road will be constructed from Chordiha Petrol Pump to Diggi Malpura Gate.
The 40 MLD capacity sewerage treatment plant will connect around 100 colonies in the Sanganer area, benefiting a population of approximately 4 lakh. Work on this project will also begin soon.
