Jaipur

Jaipur: Sanganer Elevated Road Project Approved, Work From March 5

Good News: The elevated road to be constructed in Sanganer at a cost of ₹240 crore has received post-facto approval. Work will commence from March 5.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 27, 2026

Jaipur Sanganer elevated road gets approval work to begin on 5 March

Traffic Jam in Jaipur. File Photo

Jaipur: An elevated road to be constructed in Sanganer, Jaipur, at a cost of ₹240 crore, has received post-facto approval. The proposal was sanctioned in the 260th meeting of the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) executive committee. Additionally, the financial bid for the tender of a 40 MLD capacity sewerage treatment plant has also been approved.

Construction of this elevated road, which will extend from the Sanganer flyover to Malpura Gate, is scheduled to commence on March 5 and is expected to be completed in approximately 30 months. Upon its completion, residents of the Sanganer area will experience relief from traffic congestion.

According to the proposed plan, a 4-lane elevated road will be built from the Sanganer flyover to Kalyanpura ROB, and a 2-lane elevated road will be constructed from Chordiha Petrol Pump to Diggi Malpura Gate.

Sewerage Treatment Plant: Approximately 4 Lakh Population to Benefit

The 40 MLD capacity sewerage treatment plant will connect around 100 colonies in the Sanganer area, benefiting a population of approximately 4 lakh. Work on this project will also begin soon.

Published on:

27 Feb 2026 08:50 am

Jaipur

