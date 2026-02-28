Jaipur Metro Phase 2: New Update, CM Bhajanlal Sharma Makes Major Announcement

CM Bhajanlal Sharma. Photo: Patrika
Jaipur Metro: Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made several major announcements while replying to the Finance and Appropriation Bill in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Friday. CM Bhajan Lal stated that the foundation stone for Jaipur Metro Phase 2 will be laid soon. This phase will feature a new corridor approximately 42.80 kilometres long, with an estimated cost of around ₹13,600 crore.
CM Bhajanlal Sharma said that the construction of Jaipur Metro Phase 2 will significantly reduce the traffic load in Jaipur. This expansion will broaden the reach of the metro network. Connectivity between key areas of Jaipur will improve, providing substantial relief to daily commuters.
CM Bhajanlal informed that the route for Jaipur Metro Phase 2 is highly convenient. This route has been developed based on traffic surveys, field studies, and economic analysis. The new phase will extend the metro from Tori Mod (Sikar Road) to Prahladpura (Ring Road near Tonk Road). This corridor will be approximately 43 km long and will include 36 metro stations.
CM Bhajanlal explained that the previous Detailed Project Report (DPR) proposed only a 23 km stretch with 20 stations from Ambabari to Sitapura. However, the route has now been extended to benefit a larger population. This corridor will connect the city's congested areas.
CM Bhajanlal added that the Rajasthan government is also considering metro expansion in rapidly developing residential areas like Jagatpura and Vaishali Nagar. Currently, the Jaipur Metro's Phase 1 corridor operates from Mansarovar to Badi Chopad.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending