28 February 2026,

Saturday

Jaipur

Jaipur Metro Phase 2: New Update, CM Bhajanlal Sharma Makes Major Announcement

Jaipur Metro Phase 2: New Update. CM Bhajanlal Sharma has made a big announcement.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Feb 28, 2026

Jaipur Metro Phase 2 New update CM Bhajan Lal big announcement

CM Bhajanlal Sharma. Photo: Patrika

Jaipur Metro: Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made several major announcements while replying to the Finance and Appropriation Bill in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Friday. CM Bhajan Lal stated that the foundation stone for Jaipur Metro Phase 2 will be laid soon. This phase will feature a new corridor approximately 42.80 kilometres long, with an estimated cost of around ₹13,600 crore.

Connectivity to Improve, Daily Commuters to Get Major Relief

CM Bhajanlal Sharma said that the construction of Jaipur Metro Phase 2 will significantly reduce the traffic load in Jaipur. This expansion will broaden the reach of the metro network. Connectivity between key areas of Jaipur will improve, providing substantial relief to daily commuters.

36 Metro Stations to be Built in Jaipur Metro Phase-2

CM Bhajanlal informed that the route for Jaipur Metro Phase 2 is highly convenient. This route has been developed based on traffic surveys, field studies, and economic analysis. The new phase will extend the metro from Tori Mod (Sikar Road) to Prahladpura (Ring Road near Tonk Road). This corridor will be approximately 43 km long and will include 36 metro stations.

Previous DPR Did Not Cover a Larger Area

CM Bhajanlal explained that the previous Detailed Project Report (DPR) proposed only a 23 km stretch with 20 stations from Ambabari to Sitapura. However, the route has now been extended to benefit a larger population. This corridor will connect the city's congested areas.

Metro Expansion in Jagatpura and Vaishali Nagar Also Under Consideration

CM Bhajanlal added that the Rajasthan government is also considering metro expansion in rapidly developing residential areas like Jagatpura and Vaishali Nagar. Currently, the Jaipur Metro's Phase 1 corridor operates from Mansarovar to Badi Chopad.

Published on:

28 Feb 2026 02:37 pm

