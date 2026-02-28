Jaipur Metro Phase 2: New Update, CM Bhajanlal Sharma Makes Major Announcement

Jaipur Metro: Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made several major announcements while replying to the Finance and Appropriation Bill in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Friday. CM Bhajan Lal stated that the foundation stone for Jaipur Metro Phase 2 will be laid soon. This phase will feature a new corridor approximately 42.80 kilometres long, with an estimated cost of around ₹13,600 crore.