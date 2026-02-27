27 February 2026,

Friday

Jaipur

Heatwave Alert: Rajasthan's weather to change after Holi, heat intensity to increase

A significant change in weather will be observed after Holi, celebrated on March 2nd and 3rd. Daytime sunshine will intensify, and the effect of warm winds will increase.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 27, 2026

CG Heat Wave Alert

Jaipur: The weather in the state has been dry these days, with temperatures being recorded above normal. According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the upper air cyclonic circulation over West Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan region is still active. Meanwhile, the sub-tropical westerly jet stream is flowing at high speed over North India, due to which the weather remains stable.

In the last 24 hours, the minimum and maximum temperatures in most parts of the state were recorded 2 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal. Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature at 36.5 degrees Celsius, which is about 5 degrees above normal. This clearly indicates that the heat is gradually starting to show its intensity.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a strong possibility of dry weather in most parts of the state for the next one week. There will be no significant change in temperature in the next two to three days, but thereafter, the minimum and maximum temperatures may increase by another 2 to 3 degrees.

A significant change in the weather will be observed after Holi, which is celebrated on March 2 and 3. The sun will be stronger during the day, and the effect of hot winds will increase. In such a situation, people have been advised to exercise caution during the afternoon, drink plenty of water, and protect themselves from the sun.

Overall, there are indications that the real summer season will begin in the state after Holi.

Rajasthan / Jaipur / Heatwave Alert: Rajasthan's weather to change after Holi, heat intensity to increase

