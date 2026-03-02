2 March 2026,

Monday

Jaipur

Rajasthan Weather Alert: Scorching Heat Intensifies as Temperatures Cross 35°C in 12 Cities, Set to Rise Further in 48 Hours

Rajasthan Weather: Heat will trouble Rajasthan for the next two days. Day and night temperatures will increase by two to three degrees. According to the Meteorological Centre, the weather in the state will remain dry for the next seven days.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 02, 2026

Rajasthan Weather Alert

Rajasthan Weather Update: In Rajasthan, the intensity of peak summer is already being felt. The sun has turned fierce across the desert state, leading to a significant rise in both daytime and nighttime temperatures.

According to the latest warning from the Meteorological Department, residents of Rajasthan will face severe heat for the next two days.

Barmer Hottest, Mercury Above 35 in 12 Cities

In the last 24 hours, Barmer recorded the highest temperature in Rajasthan at 36.5 degrees Celsius, which is considerably higher than normal. Additionally, the mercury has touched the 35-degree mark in 12 major cities across the state.

  • Fatehpur: 35.5 degrees
  • Jodhpur: 35.1 degrees
  • Pali (night temperature): 20.6 degrees (warmest night)
  • According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, the current maximum temperature is running about 6 degrees above normal, and the minimum temperature is approximately 7 degrees above normal.

Heat to Persist for Next 2 Days

Meteorologists predict that in the next 48 hours, the temperature in Rajasthan could increase by another 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. The effect of dry westerly winds will intensify the heat. However, the good news is that the weather is expected to remain completely dry for the next seven days, with no chances of rain.

What Will the Weather Be Like on Holi?

Rajasthan residents are excited about the upcoming Holi festival in mid-March. However, this year, Holi will be marked by intense heat. The sky will remain clear during Holi, with bright sunshine. In western Rajasthan (Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner), temperatures could reach 38-39 degrees Celsius, potentially causing heatwave-like conditions in the afternoon.

There might be a slight coolness in the early morning and late at night, but the daytime will be entirely warm. Experts advise caution when venturing out in the afternoon due to the rising temperatures and to drink plenty of water. Along with the colours of Holi, remember to protect your skin from the strong sun.

Published on:

02 Mar 2026 08:45 am

