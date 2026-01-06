6 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patna

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2026: Admit Card Released, Hall Ticket to be Issued by Schools, Know Full Details

BSEB Matric Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the Annual Matriculation Examination 2026. The examination will be held between February 17 and February 25, 2026.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 06, 2026

BSEB Exam Guidelines

BSEB Exam (Image: Patrika)

BSEB Matric Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the Class 10th (Matric) Annual Examination 2026. The board officially issued the admit cards on January 6, 2026. School principals can download the hall tickets by logging in to the board's official examination website, exam.biharboardonline.org. Students will receive their hall tickets from their respective schools.

Exam from February 17 to February 25

As per the schedule released by the Bihar Board, the Class 10th examinations will be conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2026. The board has clarified that students will not be able to download their admit cards individually. This responsibility lies entirely with the schools. School principals will download the admit cards using their login IDs and passwords, verify the details, and then distribute them to the students after signing and stamping them with the school's seal.

What information will be on the admit card?

The Bihar Board Matric Exam admit card will contain several important details related to the student. This includes the student's name, roll number, registration number, name and address of the examination centre, subject-wise examination schedule, and important instructions related to the examination. The board has advised students to carefully check all the details after receiving their admit cards.

Report any errors immediately to the school

If any student finds any error in their admit card, such as in their name, subject, date of birth, or any other detail, they should immediately inform their school. These errors will be sent to the board for correction at the school level. The Bihar Board has issued clear instructions that students must carry their admit cards to the examination centre every day of the exam. No student will be allowed to enter the examination centre without their hall ticket.

The board has instructed all schools to distribute the admit cards to students on time to avoid any inconvenience before the examination. School authorities can be held accountable for any negligence in the distribution of admit cards.

Class 12 Practical Exam Dates Also Announced

The Bihar Board has also released the dates for the Class 12th (Intermediate) Annual Examination 2026 practical examinations. The Intermediate practical exams will be conducted between January 10 and January 20, 2026. The admit cards for practical subjects have been made available on the board's website, intermediate.biharboardonline.com. Admit cards for the Intermediate theory examinations are expected to be released soon.

Detailed information, guidelines, and updates related to the examination are available on the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board.

Published on:

06 Jan 2026 05:00 pm

English News / Bihar / Patna / Bihar Board Matric Exam 2026: Admit Card Released, Hall Ticket to be Issued by Schools, Know Full Details

