Bihar: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Gopalganj

Bridge Collapses During Casting in Gopalganj | Photo Feature
An under-construction RCC bridge over the Ghoghari River collapsed suddenly during the concrete casting process in Gopalganj, Bihar, on Monday.
The bridge, measuring approximately 29 metres in length, was being built at an estimated cost of ₹2.89 crore. At the time of the incident, construction work was underway. Fortunately, no injuries to workers have been reported.
The incident occurred in Gangwa village under the Sidhwalia block.
Eyewitnesses stated that strong winds during the casting process caused a portion of the bridge slab to sink. Within moments, the under-construction structure gave way and collapsed, triggering panic at the site.
Local residents have alleged that substandard materials and weak reinforcement bars were used in the construction, leading to the failure of a section of the bridge during casting itself.
Villagers have also raised serious questions regarding the role of the construction agency and concerned departmental officials in ensuring quality and safety standards.
Following the incident, administrative officials and an engineering team reached the site promptly and have begun an inquiry into the cause of the collapse.
Construction work has been suspended for the time being. Officials involved in the investigation stated that further action will be decided only after a detailed technical assessment is completed.
Meanwhile, local residents have expressed anger over the incident, warning that failure to ensure proper quality checks in time could lead to a far more serious accident in the future.
Big NewsView All
Patna
Bihar
Trending