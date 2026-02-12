12 February 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rajasthan Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Patna

Patna Civil Court Receives Bomb Threat for Third Time in Five Days

Patna Civil Court has once again received a threat of being blown up with a bomb. This is the third such threat received in the past 5 days. The court premises have been evacuated. Police are conducting a search.

2 min read

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 12, 2026

पटना सिविल कोर्ट

Patna Civil Court (File photo)

The justice system in the capital city of Patna is once again in a state of panic. Patna Civil Court received another bomb threat on Thursday. Following emails on February 9 and 11, a new email on February 12 has startled the police and administration. Upon receiving the message, security agencies sprang into action and began evacuating the court premises as a precautionary measure. A police team from the Pirbahore police station arrived at the scene and cordoned off the entire complex. The bomb squad has been alerted, and a thorough search is underway. Movement in and out has been restricted.

Repeated Threats

Patna Civil Court has been receiving repeated bomb threats. In the last 5 days, the court has received three such threats, and this year, it has already faced seven or eight terrifying threats of being blown up by a bomb. These recurring threats have not only heightened concerns about the safety of lawyers and judges but have also disrupted judicial work.

Entry to Court Currently Restricted

Officials state that resuming normal operations would be risky until the search operation is completed. Therefore, entry is currently prohibited. Town DSP Rajesh Ranjan said that further action will be taken only after the investigation is complete. Efforts are being made to minimise disruption to court work, but security cannot be compromised.

Claim to Blow Up Entire Building

Earlier, an email on Wednesday, February 11, claimed that five bombs had been planted in the court premises and the entire building would be blown up. Immediately after this information, the Pirbahore police station, dog squad, and bomb disposal squad cordoned off the entire complex, and the court premises were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Who is Making the Threats?

Security agencies and the cyber cell have so far been unable to fully unravel this mystery, but the investigation has revealed some startling details. The new threats were sent from the email ID sunniya_dassan@outlook.com. Previously, ttv.dinakaran@outlook.com was also used.

The sender of the email identified themselves as a former member of the banned organisation LTTE and wrote provocative slogans like "Pakistan-Kanmozhizindabad." It also expressed resentment towards some police officers in Tamil Nadu and support for Kashmiri separatists.

What the Police Say

According to Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma, ATS and cyber cell teams are tracking the IP address of the emails. Information has been sought from Microsoft, but the use of foreign servers or the dark web is causing delays in identification.

Suspense Over MP Pappu Yadav's Appearance

These threats are having a significant impact on judicial proceedings. Purnea MP Pappu Yadav was scheduled to appear in court today (February 12), but this is now uncertain due to security checks. Pappu Yadav's bail hearing had previously been postponed due to similar threats. His lawyer, Shivnandan Bharti, expressed deep resentment, stating that his client is being deliberately harassed and the judicial process has been turned into a spectacle in the name of security.

Lawyers' Anger

These repeated threats have caused great anger among lawyers and litigants. They question why the police are failing to identify the sender of the emails. These incidents are causing delays in thousands of cases, putting pressure on the justice system.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bihar news

Published on:

12 Feb 2026 10:30 am

News / Bihar / Patna / Patna Civil Court Receives Bomb Threat for Third Time in Five Days

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

Patna

Bihar

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.