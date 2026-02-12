Patna Civil Court Receives Bomb Threat for Third Time in Five Days

Patna Civil Court (File photo)
The justice system in the capital city of Patna is once again in a state of panic. Patna Civil Court received another bomb threat on Thursday. Following emails on February 9 and 11, a new email on February 12 has startled the police and administration. Upon receiving the message, security agencies sprang into action and began evacuating the court premises as a precautionary measure. A police team from the Pirbahore police station arrived at the scene and cordoned off the entire complex. The bomb squad has been alerted, and a thorough search is underway. Movement in and out has been restricted.
Patna Civil Court has been receiving repeated bomb threats. In the last 5 days, the court has received three such threats, and this year, it has already faced seven or eight terrifying threats of being blown up by a bomb. These recurring threats have not only heightened concerns about the safety of lawyers and judges but have also disrupted judicial work.
Officials state that resuming normal operations would be risky until the search operation is completed. Therefore, entry is currently prohibited. Town DSP Rajesh Ranjan said that further action will be taken only after the investigation is complete. Efforts are being made to minimise disruption to court work, but security cannot be compromised.
Earlier, an email on Wednesday, February 11, claimed that five bombs had been planted in the court premises and the entire building would be blown up. Immediately after this information, the Pirbahore police station, dog squad, and bomb disposal squad cordoned off the entire complex, and the court premises were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Security agencies and the cyber cell have so far been unable to fully unravel this mystery, but the investigation has revealed some startling details. The new threats were sent from the email ID sunniya_dassan@outlook.com. Previously, ttv.dinakaran@outlook.com was also used.
The sender of the email identified themselves as a former member of the banned organisation LTTE and wrote provocative slogans like "Pakistan-Kanmozhizindabad." It also expressed resentment towards some police officers in Tamil Nadu and support for Kashmiri separatists.
According to Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma, ATS and cyber cell teams are tracking the IP address of the emails. Information has been sought from Microsoft, but the use of foreign servers or the dark web is causing delays in identification.
These threats are having a significant impact on judicial proceedings. Purnea MP Pappu Yadav was scheduled to appear in court today (February 12), but this is now uncertain due to security checks. Pappu Yadav's bail hearing had previously been postponed due to similar threats. His lawyer, Shivnandan Bharti, expressed deep resentment, stating that his client is being deliberately harassed and the judicial process has been turned into a spectacle in the name of security.
These repeated threats have caused great anger among lawyers and litigants. They question why the police are failing to identify the sender of the emails. These incidents are causing delays in thousands of cases, putting pressure on the justice system.
