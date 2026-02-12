Patna Civil Court Receives Bomb Threat for Third Time in Five Days

The justice system in the capital city of Patna is once again in a state of panic. Patna Civil Court received another bomb threat on Thursday. Following emails on February 9 and 11, a new email on February 12 has startled the police and administration. Upon receiving the message, security agencies sprang into action and began evacuating the court premises as a precautionary measure. A police team from the Pirbahore police station arrived at the scene and cordoned off the entire complex. The bomb squad has been alerted, and a thorough search is underway. Movement in and out has been restricted.