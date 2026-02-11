‘Uterus removed by deception’, alleges first wife Ranjana Jha against singer Udit Narayan

Ranjana states that when she reached Mumbai, she was not given accommodation in Udit Narayan's house. She alleges that she was prevented from entering. Disheartened, she went to her in-laws' place in Nepal, but the situation there was also not favourable. Ultimately, she had to seek refuge at her parents' home. Now, at this age, she is struggling with health issues and financial difficulties. She says she waited for a long time, but the situation did not improve, which is why she had to seek legal recourse.