‘Uterus removed by deception’, alleges first wife Ranjana Jha against singer Udit Narayan

Bollywood's renowned playback singer Udit Narayan Jha is once again in the news for controversy. His first wife, Ranjana Jha, has lodged a complaint at the Supaul Mahila Police Station, levelling serious allegations. In her complaint, she has accused the singer, his two brothers, and his second wife of criminal conspiracy, fraud, and harassment. Ranjana claims that she underwent a procedure under the guise of medical treatment, which she was not informed about at the time. However, when the truth came out later, her life changed.
According to Ranjana Jha's complaint, in 1996, she was taken to a major hospital in Delhi under the pretext of medical treatment. She claims that her uterus was removed there without her knowledge or consent. Ranjana states that she discovered this fraud several years later when she visited a doctor for treatment of a different ailment.
She asserts that this was not merely a medical issue but a well-planned manoeuvre that broke her not only physically but also mentally. She believes that if she had been told the truth beforehand, she would never have made such a decision.
Ranjana, accompanied by her lawyer Karuna Kant Jha, arrived at the Mahila Police Station on Tuesday and submitted a written application. She states that she is a resident of the Balua Bazar police station area in Supaul district and was married to Udit Narayan on December 7, 1984, according to traditional Hindu rituals. After living together for some time post-marriage, the singer moved to Mumbai for his career. The distance grew, and communication dwindled.
Ranjana claims that she later learned through the media that her husband had remarried. When she questioned him about it, she was dismissed. She alleges that she was kept in the dark for years and was deliberately denied clear understanding. She states that during this period, she was consistently given assurances but was not afforded any rights or respect.
Ranjana states that when she reached Mumbai, she was not given accommodation in Udit Narayan's house. She alleges that she was prevented from entering. Disheartened, she went to her in-laws' place in Nepal, but the situation there was also not favourable. Ultimately, she had to seek refuge at her parents' home. Now, at this age, she is struggling with health issues and financial difficulties. She says she waited for a long time, but the situation did not improve, which is why she had to seek legal recourse.
Ranjana Jha has clearly stated that she has not come here to insult anyone or to create sensationalism. She says she only wants justice and respect. She has requested the police to investigate the entire matter without any discrimination so that the truth can come to light.
This is not the first time that Udit Narayan's family dispute has surfaced. The matter has previously reached the Family Court and the Women's Commission. According to her, she was once accepted as a wife, and there was talk of a settlement, but in reality, she did not receive the respect she had expected.
Mahila Thana In-charge Anju Tiwari confirmed the incident, stating that an application has been received. Since the matter is about 30 years old, the police will first thoroughly investigate the facts. Only after the investigation will a decision be taken on registering an FIR and proceeding with further legal action. Currently, the allegations have been made by one party. An official response from the other party is awaited.
