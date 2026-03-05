JDU Office Vandalised, Chaos Outside CM House; Workers Enraged Over Nitish's Decision to Go to Rajya Sabha

Bihar Politics: Following Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's announcement to go to the Rajya Sabha, the anger of JDU workers has reached its peak. There was significant vandalism at the JDU office in Patna this afternoon. Party workers created a ruckus inside the office, damaging furniture and posters. Their clear accusation is that some senior leaders of the party have played a trick and are conspiring to remove Nitish Kumar from Bihar's politics.
Thousands of workers have gathered outside the Chief Minister's residence (1 Anne Marg) since morning. The atmosphere there is highly emotional and tense. Many workers are sitting on the road and crying, while some have even threatened self-immolation. Workers are chanting slogans like 'We will give our lives but will not let Nitish Kumar go'. Considering the seriousness of the situation, a heavy police force has been deployed around the JDU office and CM House.
