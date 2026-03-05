JDU Office Vandalised, Chaos Outside CM House; Workers Enraged Over Nitish's Decision to Go to Rajya Sabha

Thousands of workers have gathered outside the Chief Minister's residence (1 Anne Marg) since morning. The atmosphere there is highly emotional and tense. Many workers are sitting on the road and crying, while some have even threatened self-immolation. Workers are chanting slogans like 'We will give our lives but will not let Nitish Kumar go'. Considering the seriousness of the situation, a heavy police force has been deployed around the JDU office and CM House.