Jaipur

RSSB 4th Grade 2025 Result Expected to Be Released Soon

RSMSSB is soon to announce the results for the recruitment examination of Class IV employees. The long wait for millions of candidates is about to end, as the results are expected to be released by January 15.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 08, 2026

4th grade result

RSSB 4th Grade 2025 Result (Image: Patrika)

A significant update has emerged regarding the announcement of the results for the 4th Grade Employee Recruitment Examination, conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. The examination results are expected to be declared by January 15th, which will bring an end to the wait for millions of candidates.

Check the Official Site

For more information regarding the results of the 4th Grade Employee Recruitment Examination, candidates are advised to check the official website.

Objection Process for Questions

During the selection process, candidates were also given an opportunity to raise objections to the questions asked in the examination. This process was concluded by the end of November, and the work of resolving objections to the questions was completed by December. Following this, preparations are underway for the results, which are anticipated to be released by January 15th.

Over 21 Lakh Candidates Appeared for the Exam

This examination was held from September 19th to 21st. A total of 24,71,066 candidates had applied, out of which 21,17,198 candidates appeared for the examination. Thus, 85.68% of the candidates participated in the exam.

39 Candidates for 1 Seat

There are a total of 53,749 posts in this recruitment, and approximately 21 lakh candidates are competing for these positions. This means there are about 39 candidates for each post.

