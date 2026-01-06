6 January 2026,

Tuesday

Education News

NEET UG 2026: NTA Advisory Before Registration, Verify These Documents Before Filling Form

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory regarding NEET UG 2026. You should get these things verified in your Aadhaar card.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 06, 2026

Neet UG Exam 2026

Neet UG Exam 2026 (Image Saurce: Freepik)

NEET UG Exam 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important notification for students appearing for the NEET UG 2026 entrance examination. The agency has advised candidates to update and verify their essential documents even before the registration process begins. This step has been taken to avoid any errors or difficulties during the application process.

Aadhaar Card Corrections are Necessary

The advisory issued by the NTA clearly states that students pursuing medical studies should ensure that their Aadhaar card is completely correct and updated. The candidate's name, date of birth, gender, photo, address, and biometric information on the Aadhaar card must be exactly as they will be filled in their application form. If any discrepancies are found in the information, the forms will be rejected.

Pay Attention to These Documents Too

The agency has instructed candidates in the disabled category to keep their UDID (Unique Disability ID) card valid and up-to-date. Additionally, students belonging to reserved categories such as EWS (Economically Weaker Sections), SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe), and OBC-NCL (Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer) must also possess updated and valid documents issued according to current regulations.

Applications to Begin Soon

The registration process for NEET UG 2026 is expected to commence soon on the official website. Typically, this process begins in the month of February. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites of the NTA, nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in, to stay informed about all new updates. For accurate and the latest information regarding NEET UG 2026, candidates should continue to visit the official website of the NTA.

Published on:

06 Jan 2026 03:50 pm

NEET UG 2026: NTA Advisory Before Registration, Verify These Documents Before Filling Form

Patrika Site Logo

