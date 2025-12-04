CG Job: Big employment opportunity for youth, recruitment for 200 Security Guard posts, know details

Placement camp in Kabirdham from 3 to 5 December (Photo source: Patrika)
CG Job: Good news for the youth of Kabirdham district looking for jobs in the private sector. A placement camp is being organised by the District Employment and Self-Employment Guidance Centre, Kawardha, on December 3, 4, and 5, 2025. This camp will run daily from 11 AM to 3 PM.
On December 3, Chauhan Automobile LLP (Maruti Suzuki Arena), Kawardha, will recruit for various posts.
Service Advisor – 05 posts
Technical Advisor – 05 posts
Technician – 10 posts
Driver – 03 posts
On December 4 and 5, SIS Limited, Raipur, will recruit for 200 posts of Security Guard.
The physical eligibility criteria for this are: Height: 168 cm, Weight: 56 kg.
The District Employment Officer informed that this placement camp is completely free. The selection process will be conducted by representatives of private companies. Information about posts, salary, and job responsibilities can be obtained directly from the employers present at the camp.
Interested candidates must bring the following documents with them:
Employment Identity Card
Educational Certificates
Caste and Domicile Certificates
Aadhaar Card
Passport Size Photographs
Driving License (if applicable)
Candidates must be present at the District Employment and Self-Employment Guidance Centre, District Court Road, Kawardha, at the scheduled time. No travel allowance will be provided for attending this camp.
