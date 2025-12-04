4 December 2025,

Thursday

CG Job: Big employment opportunity for youth, recruitment for 200 Security Guard posts, know details

CG Job: A placement camp is being organised by the District Employment and Self-Employment Guidance Centre in Kabirdham district from December 3 to 5.

Kawardha

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

कबीरधाम में 3 से 5 दिसंबर तक प्लेसमेंट कैंप (photo source- Patrika)

Placement camp in Kabirdham from 3 to 5 December (Photo source: Patrika)

CG Job: Good news for the youth of Kabirdham district looking for jobs in the private sector. A placement camp is being organised by the District Employment and Self-Employment Guidance Centre, Kawardha, on December 3, 4, and 5, 2025. This camp will run daily from 11 AM to 3 PM.

CG Job: Recruitment in the Automobile Sector on the First Day

On December 3, Chauhan Automobile LLP (Maruti Suzuki Arena), Kawardha, will recruit for various posts.

Service Advisor – 05 posts

Technical Advisor – 05 posts

Technician – 10 posts

Driver – 03 posts

Recruitment for Security Guard on December 4 and 5

On December 4 and 5, SIS Limited, Raipur, will recruit for 200 posts of Security Guard.
The physical eligibility criteria for this are: Height: 168 cm, Weight: 56 kg.

CG Job: Camp is Completely Free

The District Employment Officer informed that this placement camp is completely free. The selection process will be conducted by representatives of private companies. Information about posts, salary, and job responsibilities can be obtained directly from the employers present at the camp.

What Documents Will Be Required?

Interested candidates must bring the following documents with them:

Employment Identity Card

Educational Certificates

Caste and Domicile Certificates

Aadhaar Card

Passport Size Photographs

Driving License (if applicable)

CG Job: Original and Photocopies of All Documents

Candidates must be present at the District Employment and Self-Employment Guidance Centre, District Court Road, Kawardha, at the scheduled time. No travel allowance will be provided for attending this camp.

Published on:

04 Dec 2025 09:44 am

English News / Education News / Jobs / CG Job: Big employment opportunity for youth, recruitment for 200 Security Guard posts, know details

