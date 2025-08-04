4 August 2025,

Monday

Army Recruitment Rally Commences Tomorrow in Alwar

The physical efficiency test for candidates who passed the online written examination for army recruitment under the Agnipath scheme will be held at the RR College ground in Alwar, Bharatpur, Deegar, Dholpur, Khairthal-Tijara and Kotputli- Behror districts from 5 to 22 August. Candidates will be called in batches.

Alwar

Patrika Desk

Aug 04, 2025

Agniveer
Agniveer

Colonel Alok Ranjan, Army Recruitment Director, informed that entry to the recruitment site will only be granted with an admit card and necessary documents. Candidates should download their rally admit card and bring three copies of all original documents mentioned in the notification, along with two recent passport-size photographs. Candidates must bring their Aadhaar-linked mobile phone (smartphone) with a mobile data pack and arrive at the rally ground at the scheduled time.

Colonel Alok Ranjan, Army Recruitment Director, informed that entry to the recruitment site will only be granted with an admit card and necessary documents. Candidates should download their rally admit card and bring three copies of all original documents mentioned in the notification, along with two recent passport-size photographs. Candidates must bring their Aadhaar-linked mobile phone (smartphone) with a mobile data pack and arrive at the rally ground at the scheduled time.

Results Released on 26 July

It is noteworthy that the army conducted the online recruitment examination from 30 June to 10 July in various parts. Candidates from six districts (Alwar, Bharatpur, Deeg, Dholpur, Khairthal-Tijara, and Kotputli-Behror) under the Alwar Army Recruitment Office participated in the written examination. The results of the written examination were released on 26 July.

RR College Ground Now Handed Over to the Army

The UIT has handed over the RR College ground in Alwar to the army after making appropriate arrangements. Candidates will start arriving from Monday evening. Boards have been placed in front of each tent on the ground to avoid any inconvenience to the candidates. The rally will begin on the morning of 5 August and will continue until 22 August. Kumar Sambhav Awasthi, XEN of UIT, informed that eight water-proof tents have been erected on the RR College ground.

Mats have been used from the entrance to the inside. Boards have been put up for medical examination, team host, document verification, etc. A night shelter has been built outside. Pumps have been activated to handle waterlogging in case of rain to ensure proper drainage. More than 200 labourers were employed for 10 days to prepare the ground.

Published on:

04 Aug 2025 01:16 pm

