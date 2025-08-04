Army Recruitment Rally Commences Tomorrow in Alwar

The UIT has handed over the RR College ground in Alwar to the army after making appropriate arrangements. Candidates will start arriving from Monday evening. Boards have been placed in front of each tent on the ground to avoid any inconvenience to the candidates. The rally will begin on the morning of 5 August and will continue until 22 August. Kumar Sambhav Awasthi, XEN of UIT, informed that eight water-proof tents have been erected on the RR College ground.