Education News

CTET 2026 Applications Open: Exam to be Held Without Negative Marking, Know Full Details

Applications for CTET 2026 have begun. This time, there will be no negative marking in the examination.

Alwar

Patrika Desk

Dec 01, 2025

CTET

CTET 2026

CTET Feb 2026 Online Application Date: A new opportunity has arrived for the lakhs of aspirants dreaming of becoming teachers. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the application process for CTET-February 2026.

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of CTET until December 18, 2025. This time, the CTET examination will be conducted on February 8, 2026, across 236 centres in 136 cities nationwide.

The examination will be held in 20 Indian languages, enabling candidates from diverse linguistic backgrounds to participate without any difficulty. After passing this examination, candidates become eligible for teacher recruitment in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Army Public Schools, and other government cooperative educational institutions.

CTET 2026 will have two papers

Paper-1: For teaching posts from Class 1 to 5.

Paper-2: For teaching posts from Class 6 to 8.

The application fee: General and OBC category

₹1000 for Paper-1 or Paper-2.

₹1200 for both papers.

SC, ST, and Differently-abled category

₹500 for Paper-1 or Paper-2.

₹600 for both papers.

This year's examination will place a special emphasis on NCERT-based understanding and pedagogy. Both papers will consist of 150 questions, and the most significant relief is that there will be no negative marking this time. This presents an excellent opportunity for the aspirants.

- As per Mohar Singh Salavad, Educationist and CTET Expert

