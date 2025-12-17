Rajasthan Government Accelerates Recruitment Processes, Creating Key Opportunities for Job Seekers

Under the Patwar Recruitment Examination 2025, 26 absent candidates completed their document verification on the second day of the final opportunity provided to candidates, while 168 candidates completed their incomplete documents. With this, the document verification process for a total of 6541 candidates has now been completed. According to Deputy Registrar (Land Records) Ravindra Kumar, a total of 7410 candidates were called for the verification programme that began on December 8. Additional time has been given to absent candidates and those with incomplete documents, with the last date set as December 17. Remaining candidates can complete the process by appearing at the R.R.T.I. campus in Ajmer during office hours.