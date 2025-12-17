Rajasthan Government Accelerates Recruitment Processes, Creating Key Opportunities for Job Seekers

Jobs in Rajasthan (Image: Patrika)
Relevant departments and the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) are continuously taking steps to advance recruitment and selection processes for various departments in the state in a time-bound manner. From Patwar recruitment to examinations for the Medical Education and Science & Technology departments, the processes of document verification, result declaration, and interviews have gained momentum in recent times. These processes have provided opportunities for thousands of candidates to move forward.
Under the Patwar Recruitment Examination 2025, 26 absent candidates completed their document verification on the second day of the final opportunity provided to candidates, while 168 candidates completed their incomplete documents. With this, the document verification process for a total of 6541 candidates has now been completed. According to Deputy Registrar (Land Records) Ravindra Kumar, a total of 7410 candidates were called for the verification programme that began on December 8. Additional time has been given to absent candidates and those with incomplete documents, with the last date set as December 17. Remaining candidates can complete the process by appearing at the R.R.T.I. campus in Ajmer during office hours.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the provisional list of candidates successful for interviews under the Assistant Director (Science & Technology Department) Competitive Examination-2024. According to the Commission Secretary, 43 candidates who appeared in the written examination held on July 9, 2025, have been selected for interviews, subject to eligibility conditions. Selected candidates will have to download the detailed application form from the Commission's website and submit it to the Commission's office by December 31, 2025, along with copies of all necessary certificates.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared the result of the recruitment for Assistant Professor Cardiology (Super Speciality) - 2021 under the Medical Education Department. Interviews were held on December 15, 2025. As per service rules, 6 candidates have been declared successful in the main list after the interviews. This will strengthen specialist services in the field of medical education.
Jaipur. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has provided an opportunity to candidates in Physics and Economics, who are included in the provisional list for the Professor and Coach (School Education) Competitive Examination–2024, and who have not submitted their detailed online application form. Detailed information regarding this is available on the Commission's website.
Candidates for these subjects can submit their detailed online application form from December 17 to 19, 2025. Concerned candidates are also being informed via SMS for this.
