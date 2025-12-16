Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Over 1500 Vacancies for 10th-12th Pass Students

Police Constable Recruitment 2025 (AI Image-Grok)
Assam Police Vacancy Recruitment 2025: A great job opportunity for youth who have passed 10th and 12th grade. A significant opportunity has emerged in the Assam Police. The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has started the online application process for the recruitment of a total of 1,715 posts of Constable. Through this recruitment, both the Armed and Unarmed branches of the Assam Police will be strengthened. A total of 1,715 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment, out of which 1,052 posts are for the Unarmed Branch and 663 posts are for the Armed Branch. According to the information released by the board, eligible candidates can apply through the official website slprbassam.in until January 16, 2026.
Regarding qualifications, candidates must have passed 12th grade from a recognised board for the Unarmed Branch, while candidates who have passed 10th grade will be eligible to apply for the Armed Branch. The age limit has been set based on January 1, 2026, according to which the minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 25 years.
The selection process for this recruitment will be completed in several stages. First, a Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test will be conducted. This will be followed by an objective-type written examination, which will include questions from Mathematics, Reasoning, General Awareness (Assam Special), and English. This examination will be available in Assamese, Bodo, Bengali, and English languages. Candidates for the Unarmed Branch will be given additional weightage based on the marks obtained in the 12th grade. If required, a viva-voce may also be conducted. The final merit list will be prepared based on the candidate's performance in all stages.
