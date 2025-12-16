Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Over 1500 Vacancies for 10th-12th Pass Students

Assam Police Vacancy Recruitment 2025: A great job opportunity for youth who have passed 10th and 12th grade. A significant opportunity has emerged in the Assam Police. The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has started the online application process for the recruitment of a total of 1,715 posts of Constable. Through this recruitment, both the Armed and Unarmed branches of the Assam Police will be strengthened. A total of 1,715 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment, out of which 1,052 posts are for the Unarmed Branch and 663 posts are for the Armed Branch. According to the information released by the board, eligible candidates can apply through the official website slprbassam.in until January 16, 2026.