Winter Chill Grips North India: Bihar Schools Adjust Timings, UP Closes Until December 31st

December is halfway over, and the cold has begun to show its true colours. The blanket of fog in the mornings and biting winds in North India have caused the most trouble for schoolchildren. Leaving the warmth of the quilt to go to school early in the morning feels like a battle. Keeping in mind the children's difficulties and health, several states, including UP and Bihar, have made significant decisions.
Some have announced extended holidays, while others have changed school timings. Let's find out what has changed in your state.
The biggest relief is for students in Uttar Pradesh. If you live in UP, this information is for you, as winter vacations have been announced. The government has decided that schools will remain closed from December 20 to December 31, 2025.
This means children will get a long break of 12 days. Schools will now reopen directly in January. The administration has also clarified that if the intensity of the cold increases or dense fog persists in January, these holidays may be extended further. For now, the end of the year is going to be fun-filled for the children of UP.
Now, let's turn to the neighbouring state of Bihar. Here, the government has not announced holidays but has provided relief by making a significant change in timings. The Bihar Education Department has extended the opening time for government schools.
New Timings: Schools will now open at 9:30 AM and will run until 4:00 PM. This rule will apply to all schools, from primary to 12th grade (including Urdu and Sanskrit schools).
Day Schedule: Prayer will be held from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM, followed by classes. Children will get a 40-minute lunch break at 12:00 PM. There will be a total of 8 periods, and the dismissal bell will ring at 4:00 PM. The aim is for children to come to school after the sun is out, so they do not fall ill and their studies are not disrupted.
|Period
|Time
|First Period
|10:00 AM – 10:40 AM
|Second Period
|10:40 AM – 11:20 AM
|Third Period
|11:20 AM – 12:00 PM
|Midday Break
|12:00 PM – 12:40 PM
|Fourth Period
|12:40 PM – 1:20 PM
|Fifth Period
|1:20 PM – 2:00 PM
|Sixth Period
|2:00 PM – 2:40 PM
|Seventh Period
|2:40 PM – 3:20 PM
|Eighth Period
|3:20 PM – 4:00 PM
The cold in the hilly regions is far more severe than in the plains. In Jammu and Kashmir, considering the snowfall and extreme cold, the administration has taken a strict decision. Schools up to the 8th grade will now reopen directly in March 2026. Meanwhile, students in higher classes (9th to 12th) will begin their studies at the end of February. The winter season there has brought a complete winter break for the children.
Overall: The weather is changing rapidly. If you are a parent, note down Bihar's new timetable and those in UP can plan their holidays. Keep your children wrapped in warm clothes, as caution is the best defence.
