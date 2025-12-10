Good News for Job-Seeking Youth: Government Portal to Create Your Resume, Microsoft's Plan to Teach AI to 2 Crore Indians

(Image: PM Modi/X)
Microsoft AI Investment India: US tech giant Microsoft has announced its largest investment in India to date. The company announced on Tuesday that it will invest $17.5 billion (approximately ₹1.5 lakh crore) to boost Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure in India.
Under this investment plan, the company has spoken about providing technical support to the Indian government's employment portals. If this plan is implemented, its direct impact could be seen on job-seeking youth and general users.
Find out what plans the company has shared after the meeting between Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and what it could mean for the youth.
Microsoft has informed that it is working with the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment. Under this, advanced AI features will be integrated into the e-Shram portal and the National Career Service (NCS) platform.
According to the company, with the help of Azure OpenAI Service, preparations are underway to provide features like automated resume generation on these portals. This means the system itself will be able to generate a user's biodata.
In addition, the use of AI-assisted job matching and predictive analytics has been mentioned, so that jobs can be suggested to applicants according to their skills. Furthermore, the multilingual translation feature could make it easier to use the portal in regional languages.
A portion of this investment has been allocated for skill development. The company said in a statement that its goal is to train 20 million people in India in AI skills by 2030. Under this initiative, there are plans to provide infrastructure and training support in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to prepare the workforce for digital transformations.
In the context of India's new Digital Personal Data Protection Rules (DPDP), Microsoft has launched Sovereign Cloud. This means that through this, data of government and regulated industries can be stored within the country's borders. This will reduce concerns about sensitive data going abroad and ensure compliance with data privacy regulations.
The company stated that this investment will be made over the next 4 years. The capacity of existing data centres in Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru will be increased. The new data centre hub being built in Hyderabad is expected to be operational by mid-2026. According to the company, it will be quite large in size.
However, some Indian startups have also expressed concerns regarding this investment. According to media reports, Neelima Vobugari, co-founder of 'AiEnsured', stated that foreign AI models (LLMs) may lack local linguistic and cultural nuances, hence India should also focus on its 'Sovereign AI Models'.
