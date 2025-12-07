7 December 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Patwari Vacancy 2025: Over 500 Posts to be Filled, Know All Details

The candidate for this post must have passed the 10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognised board or university. The applicant's age should be between a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 45 years as of January 1, 2025.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 07, 2025

Patwari Vacancy 2025

Patwari Vacancy 2025 (Image-Freepik)

HPRCA Patwari Recruitment 2025: Over 500 vacancies have been announced for the post of Patwari. A significant opportunity has arisen for the youth preparing for government jobs in Himachal Pradesh. The Himachal Pradesh State Selection Commission (HPRCA) has announced recruitment for 530 posts of Patwari in the Revenue Department. Online applications for this recruitment will commence soon. The online application process will begin on December 12, 2025, while the last date for submitting applications has been set as January 16, 2026. Interested candidates will be able to fill out their applications by visiting the website hprca.hp.gov.in.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

For this post, candidates must have passed the 10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognised board or university. Candidates possessing knowledge of the local culture, dialects, and customs of Himachal Pradesh, along with a basic understanding of computers, will be given preference in the selection process. Regarding the age limit, the applicant's age should be between a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 45 years as of January 1, 2025. Upper age relaxation will be provided to SC, ST, OBC, and other reserved categories of the state as per rules.

Understand the Exam Pattern

Candidates will be selected through a 120-mark computer-based examination or written screening test, which will have a duration of 90 minutes. The examination will include questions related to General Knowledge, Mathematics, Hindi, and English. Candidates who qualify the written examination will be called for document verification. Selected candidates will be provided an honorarium of ₹12,500 per month during the training period.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Updated on:

07 Dec 2025 02:22 pm

Published on:

07 Dec 2025 02:21 pm

English News / Education News / Patwari Vacancy 2025: Over 500 Posts to be Filled, Know All Details

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

Graduate Job Opportunity: Hostel Manager Recruitment with ₹100 Application Fee

BTSC Hostel Manager vacancy 2025
Education News

What was Vladimir Putin’s job before becoming President and what is his educational background?

Vladimir Putin
Education News

UPSSC PET Result 2025: What’s the Next Process After Release? Recruitment for These Posts

UPSSC PET
Education News

Haryana CET Result 2025: Document Verification for Selected Candidates After Result, Know the Complete Selection Process

Haryana CET 2025
Education News

BPSC AEDO Exam Date: Bihar Assistant Education Development Officer Recruitment Exam to be held on these dates

BPSC AEDO Exam
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.