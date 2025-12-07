Patwari Vacancy 2025: Over 500 Posts to be Filled, Know All Details

Patwari Vacancy 2025 (Image-Freepik)
HPRCA Patwari Recruitment 2025: Over 500 vacancies have been announced for the post of Patwari. A significant opportunity has arisen for the youth preparing for government jobs in Himachal Pradesh. The Himachal Pradesh State Selection Commission (HPRCA) has announced recruitment for 530 posts of Patwari in the Revenue Department. Online applications for this recruitment will commence soon. The online application process will begin on December 12, 2025, while the last date for submitting applications has been set as January 16, 2026. Interested candidates will be able to fill out their applications by visiting the website hprca.hp.gov.in.
For this post, candidates must have passed the 10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognised board or university. Candidates possessing knowledge of the local culture, dialects, and customs of Himachal Pradesh, along with a basic understanding of computers, will be given preference in the selection process. Regarding the age limit, the applicant's age should be between a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 45 years as of January 1, 2025. Upper age relaxation will be provided to SC, ST, OBC, and other reserved categories of the state as per rules.
Candidates will be selected through a 120-mark computer-based examination or written screening test, which will have a duration of 90 minutes. The examination will include questions related to General Knowledge, Mathematics, Hindi, and English. Candidates who qualify the written examination will be called for document verification. Selected candidates will be provided an honorarium of ₹12,500 per month during the training period.
