Patwari Vacancy 2025: Over 500 Posts to be Filled, Know All Details

For this post, candidates must have passed the 10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognised board or university. Candidates possessing knowledge of the local culture, dialects, and customs of Himachal Pradesh, along with a basic understanding of computers, will be given preference in the selection process. Regarding the age limit, the applicant's age should be between a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 45 years as of January 1, 2025. Upper age relaxation will be provided to SC, ST, OBC, and other reserved categories of the state as per rules.