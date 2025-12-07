7 December 2025,

Sunday

Education News

NCERT’s Major Changes in the Coming Year, All Students Must Know These Changes and Important Rules

The most important changes in NCERT's syllabus and books that students should know before 2026.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 07, 2025

‎NCERT

‎NCERT (Image: Patrika)

Significant changes are being implemented in the country's education system. Following the rollout of the New Education Policy, the NCERT has begun revising school syllabus and textbooks. These changes will be gradually introduced across India, with the process expected to be completed by 2026.

Which Classes Have Been Revised

New textbooks for Classes 4, 5, 7, and 8 have been released for the 2025-26 academic year. These books feature new, simplified content replacing the old material. The titles of the books have also been changed. For example:

Class 5: Veena (Hindi), Santoor (English), Sitar (Urdu)

Class 8: Purvi (English), Malhar (Hindi), Exploring Society (Social Science), Jigyasa (Science), Kriti (Art Education), Kaushal Bodh (Vocational Education), Khayal (Urdu)

New textbooks for Classes 9 to 12 are anticipated to be introduced by the next academic year, 2026-27.

Major Changes in History Textbooks

Certain portions have been removed from history textbooks, particularly chapters related to the Mughal period and the Delhi Sultanate, which have either been omitted or restructured. Social Science will now be taught as a comprehensive subject rather than being divided into separate parts, aiming to provide students with knowledge relevant to real-life situations. Students will now study chapters on Ancient India, the history of tribes, the contributions of Indian scientists, and culture and civilisation.

NEP 2020: Emphasis on Skill-Based Learning

Under the new system, vocational, or skill-based education, is being integrated from Class 6 onwards. This means students will not only study books but also learn practical skills, undertake projects, and gain knowledge applicable to real-life scenarios.

New Indigenous Module Added
Additionally, a new module named 'Indigenous' has been introduced, which will impart knowledge related to local products and the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) initiative. This change is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message and the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, supporting indigenous products (Make in India).

Special Module on Operation Sindoor

NCERT has launched two new modules on 'Operation Sindoor' for students from Class 3 to 12. The mission is described as a joint military initiative and a patriotic effort to maintain national peace, with a tribute paid to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist incident.

Bridge Programmes for Key Grades

To facilitate this transition, bridge courses have been introduced for Classes 1, 3, 5, 6, and 8. These are in accordance with NEP 2020, NCF-FS 2022, and NCF-SE 2023 programmes. This programme will help bridge the gap between the old and new curricula, enabling students to continue their studies without disruption. Online training and diploma courses have also been initiated for teachers to assist them in teaching the new textbooks.

‎‎Why are Changes Being Made

The objective behind these changes is to shift children away from rote learning and enhance their abilities to think, understand, and learn. Education will no longer be solely focused on passing examinations; instead, it will be based on knowledge that is useful for future careers.

Published on:

07 Dec 2025 06:01 pm

