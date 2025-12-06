UPSSC PET Result 2025: What’s the Next Process After Release? Recruitment for These Posts

UPSSC PET (Image-Freepik)
UPSSC PET Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the result for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official website of the commission, upsssc.gov.in. This year, the PET exam was conducted on September 6 and 7, with approximately 19.41 lakh candidates appearing for it. A total of over 25.31 lakh candidates had applied. As per the instructions issued by the commission, the PET score will be valid for three years, and based on this score, candidates will be called for the main examination, skill test, or physical efficiency test for future Group 'C' recruitments.
The state government has entrusted the UPSSC with the authority for recruitments up to Group 'C'. According to the commission, it has received a total of 868 recruitment proposals so far, which include 44,778 vacant posts. After the release of the PET results, the recruitment process for these posts will be advanced, and notifications for various recruitments will be issued. With the release of the PET results, the attention of lakhs of candidates is now focused on upcoming recruitments and notifications. The commission will soon release detailed information category-wise, after which candidates will be able to apply.
Among these vacancies, the highest number of posts are reported for Lekhpal recruitment, numbering approximately 7,994. In addition, proposals have been sent for 5,431 posts in technical services, 4,582 for Junior Assistant, and 320 for Executive Officer. Proposals for posts such as Fisheries Officer, Homoeopathic Pharmacist, Compounder, Excise Constable, Assistant Development Officer, BGC Technician, and Assistant Boring Technician are also included. Furthermore, posts like Draftsman, Visually Impaired Training Graduate Teacher, Superintendent Workshop, Assistant Statistical Officer, and Fisheries Inspector are also part of the list of proposed vacancies.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending