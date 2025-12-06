UPSSC PET Result 2025: What’s the Next Process After Release? Recruitment for These Posts

The state government has entrusted the UPSSC with the authority for recruitments up to Group 'C'. According to the commission, it has received a total of 868 recruitment proposals so far, which include 44,778 vacant posts. After the release of the PET results, the recruitment process for these posts will be advanced, and notifications for various recruitments will be issued. With the release of the PET results, the attention of lakhs of candidates is now focused on upcoming recruitments and notifications. The commission will soon release detailed information category-wise, after which candidates will be able to apply.