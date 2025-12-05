Haryana CET Result 2025: Document Verification for Selected Candidates After Result, Know the Complete Selection Process

Haryana CET Result 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the result for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025 examination conducted for Group C posts. Candidates who appeared for this examination can now download their scorecard by visiting the official website cet2025groupc.hryssc.com. To view the result, candidates will need to enter their registration number/mobile number and the password generated during registration.
After the result declaration, selected candidates will be included in the next phase of the process. Further procedures for various Group C and Group D posts will be conducted. Details regarding document verification and other stages, along with all important dates, will be released soon. The validity of the CET score for candidates who receive an Eligibility Certificate will remain for three years.
Written Exam
Document Verification
Medical Examination
Final Merit List
Candidates who have qualified in the CET will soon be called for document verification. It is mandatory to carry certain documents for this. These include Class 10th and 12th mark sheets, Aadhaar card, a copy of the application form, and graduation mark sheets.
The HSSC CET 2025 Group C recruitment examination was conducted on July 26 and 27 at examination centres across the state. A total of 13.47 lakh candidates participated in the examination this time. The exam was conducted in offline mode at 1,350 centres.
