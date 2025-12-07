7 December 2025,

Education News

What was Vladimir Putin’s job before becoming President and what is his educational background?

How far did Russian President Vladimir Putin study, and what did he do before becoming president? Know everything about his career.

Dec 07, 2025

Vladimir Putin Biography: Russian President Vladimir Putin is counted among the world's most influential and powerful leaders. Today, he is a formidable political figure, but his journey to this point was quite different and interesting. Putin was born on October 7, 1952, in Leningrad, Soviet Union. Today, this city is known as Saint Petersburg. Putin came from an ordinary family, and hard work and discipline have been his hallmarks since childhood.

Vladimir Putin Education

After completing his schooling, Putin decided to study law. In 1970, he enrolled at Leningrad State University and obtained his law degree (LLB) in 1975. He continued his studies thereafter. In 1997, he also earned a research degree of 'Candidate of Economic Sciences' in Economics from Saint Petersburg Mining University. This degree is considered equivalent to a PhD in Western countries.

Putin before President: Career before becoming President

Putin's dream was always to work in the intelligence services. After completing his education, he got this opportunity, and his real career began there.

  1. KGB Officer (1985 – 1990)Shortly after graduation, Putin joined the Soviet Union's intelligence agency, the KGB (Committee for State Security). He worked as an intelligence officer for about 16 years. During these years, he also worked in Dresden, East Germany, and rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
  2. Political Role in Saint Petersburg (1990 – 1996)Before the collapse of the Soviet Union, Putin left his KGB job and returned to Leningrad. Here, he was given responsibility for international affairs at his alma mater.

Subsequently, he became an advisor to Anatoly Sobchak, the first democratically elected mayor of Saint Petersburg. His profile grew rapidly, and he became the city's first deputy mayor.

  1. Prominent Positions in Moscow (1996 – 1999)In 1996, Putin moved to Moscow, marking the beginning of his national political career. He became part of President Boris Yeltsin's administration and, within a few years, rose to the position of head of the Federal Security Service (FSB).
  2. From Prime Minister to President (1999)In 1999, Putin was appointed Secretary of Russia's Security Council. Following this, President Boris Yeltsin appointed him Prime Minister of the country. On December 31, 1999, Yeltsin resigned, and Vladimir Putin became the acting President of Russia. He won the presidential election held in 2000 and officially became the President of Russia.

His journey from an ordinary family to an intelligence officer and then to the President of Russia is an inspiration to many. His education, discipline, and decision-making abilities have made him a formidable figure in world politics.

07 Dec 2025 12:33 pm

07 Dec 2025 12:32 pm

