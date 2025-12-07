What was Vladimir Putin’s job before becoming President and what is his educational background?

Vladimir Putin (Image: Patrika)
Vladimir Putin Biography: Russian President Vladimir Putin is counted among the world's most influential and powerful leaders. Today, he is a formidable political figure, but his journey to this point was quite different and interesting. Putin was born on October 7, 1952, in Leningrad, Soviet Union. Today, this city is known as Saint Petersburg. Putin came from an ordinary family, and hard work and discipline have been his hallmarks since childhood.
After completing his schooling, Putin decided to study law. In 1970, he enrolled at Leningrad State University and obtained his law degree (LLB) in 1975. He continued his studies thereafter. In 1997, he also earned a research degree of 'Candidate of Economic Sciences' in Economics from Saint Petersburg Mining University. This degree is considered equivalent to a PhD in Western countries.
Putin's dream was always to work in the intelligence services. After completing his education, he got this opportunity, and his real career began there.
Subsequently, he became an advisor to Anatoly Sobchak, the first democratically elected mayor of Saint Petersburg. His profile grew rapidly, and he became the city's first deputy mayor.
His journey from an ordinary family to an intelligence officer and then to the President of Russia is an inspiration to many. His education, discipline, and decision-making abilities have made him a formidable figure in world politics.
