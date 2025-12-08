8 दिसंबर 2025,

सोमवार

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

AI's 'Godfather' Geoffrey Hinton Warns Against Dropping Computer Science Degrees, Urges Students to Continue Studies

The 'Godfather of AI', Geoffrey Hinton, has made a big prediction. He has advised students and engineers not to make the mistake of leaving their computer science degrees. Know what essential advice Geoffrey Hinton has given to students.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 08, 2025

Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton

Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton (Image-Freepik)

Geoffrey Hinton's AI Advice: Geoffrey Hinton, a significant contributor to the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and known as the 'Godfather of AI', has delivered an important message to students and engineers. He stated that no matter how advanced AI becomes, a computer science degree remains crucial for the future and should not be overlooked. In an interview with a media outlet, Hinton said that studying computer science is not just about coding and programming, but a necessity for the technical world of the future.

Why is a CS Degree Essential?

According to Hinton, the reliance on computer science will only increase in the coming times. He believes that a CS degree imparts several hard skills such as coding and system thinking.

Problem Solving and Foundational Skills: He explained that computer science teaches skills like mathematics, logic, system thinking, and problem-solving. The demand and utility of these skills will always persist.

Coding vs. AI: Hinton clarified that AI will perform many coding tasks better than humans in the future. However, learning to code remains important as it enhances the mind's ability to think more effectively. He compared this to studying Latin in 'Humanities', stating that even if one never speaks Latin, learning it is still valuable.

Coding as an Intellectual Practice: Hinton specifically advised middle and high school students to learn coding. He believes that even though AI has the capability to perform most technical tasks, learning to code is still the best way to learn.

Advice for AI Researchers and Engineers

Hinton advised that those aspiring to build a career in AI should develop a strong grasp of subjects like mathematics, statistics, linear algebra, and probability theory. The demand for these skills will never diminish, and they form the foundation of AI research.

What Hinton Said on Google Gemini

In his conversation, Geoffrey Hinton expressed his belief that Google is now outpacing OpenAI in the AI race. He made this statement following the launch of Google's new AI model, Gemini 3. Several experts claim that this model could be superior to OpenAI's GPT 5.

Why is He Called the Godfather of AI?

Geoffrey Hinton earned the title 'Godfather of AI' because he laid the groundwork for technologies like deep learning and neural networks, upon which today's advanced AI relies, from ChatGPT to facial recognition. His contribution to developing technologies like backpropagation, which enabled machines to learn from large datasets, was extremely significant. In later years, his warnings about the potential dangers of AI have also been publicly shared.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

08 Dec 2025 05:00 pm

English News / Education News / AI's 'Godfather' Geoffrey Hinton Warns Against Dropping Computer Science Degrees, Urges Students to Continue Studies

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

NCERT’s Major Changes in the Coming Year, All Students Must Know These Changes and Important Rules

‎NCERT
Education News

Patwari Vacancy 2025: Over 500 Posts to be Filled, Know All Details

Patwari Vacancy 2025
Education News

Graduate Job Opportunity: Hostel Manager Recruitment with ₹100 Application Fee

BTSC Hostel Manager vacancy 2025
Education News

What was Vladimir Putin’s job before becoming President and what is his educational background?

Vladimir Putin
Education News

UPSSC PET Result 2025: What’s the Next Process After Release? Recruitment for These Posts

UPSSC PET
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.