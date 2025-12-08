AI's 'Godfather' Geoffrey Hinton Warns Against Dropping Computer Science Degrees, Urges Students to Continue Studies

Geoffrey Hinton's AI Advice: Geoffrey Hinton, a significant contributor to the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and known as the 'Godfather of AI', has delivered an important message to students and engineers. He stated that no matter how advanced AI becomes, a computer science degree remains crucial for the future and should not be overlooked. In an interview with a media outlet, Hinton said that studying computer science is not just about coding and programming, but a necessity for the technical world of the future.