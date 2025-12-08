AI's 'Godfather' Geoffrey Hinton Warns Against Dropping Computer Science Degrees, Urges Students to Continue Studies

Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton (Image-Freepik)
Geoffrey Hinton's AI Advice: Geoffrey Hinton, a significant contributor to the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and known as the 'Godfather of AI', has delivered an important message to students and engineers. He stated that no matter how advanced AI becomes, a computer science degree remains crucial for the future and should not be overlooked. In an interview with a media outlet, Hinton said that studying computer science is not just about coding and programming, but a necessity for the technical world of the future.
According to Hinton, the reliance on computer science will only increase in the coming times. He believes that a CS degree imparts several hard skills such as coding and system thinking.
Problem Solving and Foundational Skills: He explained that computer science teaches skills like mathematics, logic, system thinking, and problem-solving. The demand and utility of these skills will always persist.
Coding vs. AI: Hinton clarified that AI will perform many coding tasks better than humans in the future. However, learning to code remains important as it enhances the mind's ability to think more effectively. He compared this to studying Latin in 'Humanities', stating that even if one never speaks Latin, learning it is still valuable.
Coding as an Intellectual Practice: Hinton specifically advised middle and high school students to learn coding. He believes that even though AI has the capability to perform most technical tasks, learning to code is still the best way to learn.
Hinton advised that those aspiring to build a career in AI should develop a strong grasp of subjects like mathematics, statistics, linear algebra, and probability theory. The demand for these skills will never diminish, and they form the foundation of AI research.
In his conversation, Geoffrey Hinton expressed his belief that Google is now outpacing OpenAI in the AI race. He made this statement following the launch of Google's new AI model, Gemini 3. Several experts claim that this model could be superior to OpenAI's GPT 5.
Geoffrey Hinton earned the title 'Godfather of AI' because he laid the groundwork for technologies like deep learning and neural networks, upon which today's advanced AI relies, from ChatGPT to facial recognition. His contribution to developing technologies like backpropagation, which enabled machines to learn from large datasets, was extremely significant. In later years, his warnings about the potential dangers of AI have also been publicly shared.
