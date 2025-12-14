14 December 2025,

Sunday

Education News

DRDO Recruitment 2026: Opportunities for 10th Pass to Graduates, 764 Vacancies Announced, Details Inside

764 Vacancies Announced in DRDO. The application process for CEPTAM-11 is underway on drdo.gov.in. Read complete details here, from eligibility to application procedure.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 14, 2025

DRDO Recruitment 2026

DRDO Recruitment 2026 (Image: Gemini)

DRDO Recruitment 2026: For those who dream of working at one of the nation's most prestigious institutions, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), there is significant good news. Before the New Year celebrations, DRDO has announced vacancies for young aspirants.

DRDO has initiated a recruitment process for a total of 764 Technical posts under CEPTAM-11. This presents a fantastic opportunity for individuals aspiring to build a career in the defence sector.

Note These Important Dates

The application process has commenced, but the deadline is fast approaching.

  • Last Date to Fill Form: January 1, 2026
  • Last Date to Deposit Fee: January 3, 2026
  • Opportunity for Correction: If there are any errors in your application form, do not worry. You can make corrections between January 4 and January 6, 2026.

My advice is to not wait until the last date and apply in time, as the website might become slow later.

Vacancies Per Post

DRDO has announced vacancies for a total of 764 posts. The maximum number of opportunities are for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B), with 561 seats reserved for this role. The remaining posts will be for Administrative and other categories.

Who Can Apply?

  • For STA-B Post: If you hold a diploma in Engineering or a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree, you are eligible for this post.
  • For Technician-A Post: If you have passed 10th grade and possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade, you can apply here.
  • Age Limit: Your age should be between 18 and 28 years (as of January 1, 2026). If you belong to a reserved category, you will receive age relaxation as per government rules.

What is the Selection Process?

First, there will be a written examination. Those who pass this will be called for a Skill Test or Trade Test. Finally, there will be a Document Verification and Medical Test. Candidates who successfully clear all these stages will be included in the final merit list.

How to Apply?

  • You can apply from home by following the steps given below.
  • First, visit the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, you will see the link for 'DRDO CEPTAM'; click on it.
  • Complete your registration, fill out the form, and upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the fee and submit the form.

Remember to save a printout or PDF of the application form, as it will be very useful later.

Education News

Updated on:

14 Dec 2025 01:43 pm

Published on:

14 Dec 2025 01:42 pm

DRDO Recruitment 2026: Opportunities for 10th Pass to Graduates, 764 Vacancies Announced, Details Inside

