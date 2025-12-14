DRDO Recruitment 2026: Opportunities for 10th Pass to Graduates, 764 Vacancies Announced, Details Inside

DRDO Recruitment 2026 (Image: Gemini)
DRDO Recruitment 2026: For those who dream of working at one of the nation's most prestigious institutions, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), there is significant good news. Before the New Year celebrations, DRDO has announced vacancies for young aspirants.
DRDO has initiated a recruitment process for a total of 764 Technical posts under CEPTAM-11. This presents a fantastic opportunity for individuals aspiring to build a career in the defence sector.
The application process has commenced, but the deadline is fast approaching.
My advice is to not wait until the last date and apply in time, as the website might become slow later.
DRDO has announced vacancies for a total of 764 posts. The maximum number of opportunities are for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B), with 561 seats reserved for this role. The remaining posts will be for Administrative and other categories.
First, there will be a written examination. Those who pass this will be called for a Skill Test or Trade Test. Finally, there will be a Document Verification and Medical Test. Candidates who successfully clear all these stages will be included in the final merit list.
Remember to save a printout or PDF of the application form, as it will be very useful later.
