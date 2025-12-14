14 December 2025,

Sunday

Education News

Rajasthan: Teacher Recruitment Exam to be Held in 14 Districts Instead of 41

A significant change has been made regarding the Third Grade Teacher Recruitment Examination in Rajasthan. The examination, previously proposed in 41 districts, will now be conducted in only 14 districts. The government states that this decision has been taken for transparency and better monitoring.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 14, 2025

Rajasthan third-grade teacher recruitment exam

Rajasthan third-grade teacher recruitment exam (Patrika File Photo)

Rajasthan Third Grade Teacher Recruitment Exam: To maintain the credibility of recruitment examinations in Rajasthan and curb malpractices such as dummy candidates and paper leaks, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has taken strict measures. In this regard, a significant decision has been made concerning the Third Grade Teacher Recruitment Examination-2025.

The board has decided that this examination will be conducted in only 14 districts of the state, instead of all 41 districts. According to the Staff Selection Board-Jaipur, candidates' identities will now be closely monitored at every stage of the recruitment process.

Previously, biometric verification was only conducted at examination centres. Now, biometric and facial scans will be mandatory during document verification as well. The board believes this will effectively control the issue of dummy candidates and provide opportunities to genuine aspirants.

These Districts Will Be Examination Centres

For security reasons, the decision has been taken to conduct the Third Grade Teacher Recruitment Examination-2025 in a limited number of districts. This examination will be held in a total of 14 districts, including Bikaner. These include the seven divisional headquarters of the state, while seven other districts – Alwar, Baran, Banswara, Barmer, Sri Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, and Bhilwara – have been designated as examination centres. The remaining 27 districts will not have any centres for this recruitment examination.

Online Application Process Completed

The online application process for the teacher recruitment examination has already been completed. The board is now busy with preparations for conducting the examination in January. According to the proposed schedule, the examination will be held between January 17 and 21. Through this recruitment, appointments will be made to 7,759 posts, for which over 9 lakh candidates have applied. Considering the scale of the examination, the board wants to avoid any lapses.

Past experiences have also made the board vigilant. The cases of fraud that emerged in the PTI Recruitment Examination-2022 are a prime example. Following an investigation in that recruitment, 158 physical education teachers appointed in various districts of the state, including Bikaner, were dismissed. The investigation revealed that many candidates had obtained degrees like B.P.Ed and D.P.Ed after the examination date. Their appointment orders were cancelled upon conviction.

Serious Facts Have Emerged

Furthermore, serious facts also emerged in the report constituted by a special committee of the Directorate of Primary Education, Bikaner. An investigation into teacher recruitment examinations held in the last five years found approximately 450 candidates' cases to be suspicious. These cases included selected candidates from the REET recruitment examinations of 2018, 2021, and 2022, in whose photos, signatures, and academic documents discrepancies were found.

Alok Raj, Chairman of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, stated, "Keeping in mind security and smooth arrangements, the examination is being organised in limited districts, and preparations for it have begun." The board claims that this teacher recruitment examination will be more transparent and secure than before.

Published on:

14 Dec 2025 12:23 pm

