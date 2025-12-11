Rajasthan Government Partners with 'Physics Wallah' to Offer Free NEET-JEE Coaching to State School Students

AI Genrated Image
Students in government schools in Rajasthan will no longer have to rely on expensive coaching for NEET and JEE preparation. The Rajasthan School Shiksha Parishad (Rajasthan Council of School Education) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the 'Physics Wallah' app, making the app completely free for students studying in government schools. This initiative will provide significant relief to parents who cannot afford the fees of expensive coaching institutes. Science stream students will be able to prepare for NEET-JEE at their own pace.
Students from Class 8 to 12 in government schools will have free access to video lectures, study materials, and practice questions available on the app. For Class 8 students, the app will also aid in preparing for the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination.
The MoU between the Physics Wallah app and the Rajasthan School Shiksha Parishad was signed on November 3, 2025. This MoU will remain effective for two years from the date of signing, or until the approval period of Samagra Shiksha or its extension. The School Shiksha Parishad has instructed all Chief District Education Officers and Additional Project Coordinators (Samagra Shiksha) to cooperate in the implementation of activities as per the MoU and to monitor the work being done by the institution. Furthermore, directives have been issued to submit a progress report every three months to the Nodal In-charge (ICT, Vocational Education & RTE Branch).
