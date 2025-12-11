Rajasthan Government Partners with 'Physics Wallah' to Offer Free NEET-JEE Coaching to State School Students

The MoU between the Physics Wallah app and the Rajasthan School Shiksha Parishad was signed on November 3, 2025. This MoU will remain effective for two years from the date of signing, or until the approval period of Samagra Shiksha or its extension. The School Shiksha Parishad has instructed all Chief District Education Officers and Additional Project Coordinators (Samagra Shiksha) to cooperate in the implementation of activities as per the MoU and to monitor the work being done by the institution. Furthermore, directives have been issued to submit a progress report every three months to the Nodal In-charge (ICT, Vocational Education & RTE Branch).