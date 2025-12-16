UP Homeguard Recruitment: Application Deadline Nears for 45,000 Posts, 10th Pass Eligible

Image: Patrika
This is a great opportunity for 10th-pass youth to get a government job. However, the application deadline is fast approaching. Therefore, eligible and interested candidates should apply as soon as possible. The last date to apply for recruitment to 45,000 posts of Homeguard volunteers in Uttar Pradesh has been set as December 17, 2025. It is noteworthy here that candidates who have applied before December 1, 2025, will be given an opportunity to make corrections in sub-points 2 and 5 of point number 15 of the online form after the application process is completed. OTR registration is mandatory for application.
For One Time Registration (OTR), candidates need to visit the official website of the board, www.upprpb.in, click on the ‘Create an Account’ option, and verify the OTP through their email ID and mobile number.
After completing the verification, they need to fill in their personal details and create a password. It is important to save the registration number and password received upon completion of the registration process securely, to avoid any login issues in the future.
Regarding the essential qualifications for applying to this recruitment, it is mandatory for candidates to have passed at least the 10th class from a recognised board. Qualifications equivalent to the Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education will be considered valid. However, candidates appearing for the 10th examination cannot apply for this recruitment. As for the age limit, as of July 1, 2025, the minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 30 years. Candidates from reserved categories will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per government rules.
Candidates will be selected based on several stages, including a written examination, physical standards test, physical efficiency test, document verification, and medical test. Regarding the application fee, candidates from General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay Rs 400, while the application fee for SC and ST category candidates has been fixed at Rs 300. For more information related to the recruitment, please refer to the notification.
