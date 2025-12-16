16 December 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

UP Homeguard Recruitment: Application Deadline Nears for 45,000 Posts, 10th Pass Eligible

The last date to apply for the recruitment of 45,000 posts of Home Guard volunteers in Uttar Pradesh is approaching. Therefore, apply as soon as possible.

2 min read
Google source verification

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 16, 2025

Image: Patrika

This is a great opportunity for 10th-pass youth to get a government job. However, the application deadline is fast approaching. Therefore, eligible and interested candidates should apply as soon as possible. The last date to apply for recruitment to 45,000 posts of Homeguard volunteers in Uttar Pradesh has been set as December 17, 2025. It is noteworthy here that candidates who have applied before December 1, 2025, will be given an opportunity to make corrections in sub-points 2 and 5 of point number 15 of the online form after the application process is completed. OTR registration is mandatory for application.

OTR Registration is Mandatory

For One Time Registration (OTR), candidates need to visit the official website of the board, www.upprpb.in, click on the ‘Create an Account’ option, and verify the OTP through their email ID and mobile number.
After completing the verification, they need to fill in their personal details and create a password. It is important to save the registration number and password received upon completion of the registration process securely, to avoid any login issues in the future.

Essential Qualifications

Regarding the essential qualifications for applying to this recruitment, it is mandatory for candidates to have passed at least the 10th class from a recognised board. Qualifications equivalent to the Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education will be considered valid. However, candidates appearing for the 10th examination cannot apply for this recruitment. As for the age limit, as of July 1, 2025, the minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 30 years. Candidates from reserved categories will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per government rules.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on several stages, including a written examination, physical standards test, physical efficiency test, document verification, and medical test. Regarding the application fee, candidates from General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay Rs 400, while the application fee for SC and ST category candidates has been fixed at Rs 300. For more information related to the recruitment, please refer to the notification.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

16 Dec 2025 11:51 am

English News / Education News / UP Homeguard Recruitment: Application Deadline Nears for 45,000 Posts, 10th Pass Eligible

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

KPS-Magnet Scheme Attacks Public Education

Education News

DRDO Recruitment 2026: Opportunities for 10th Pass to Graduates, 764 Vacancies Announced, Details Inside

DRDO Recruitment 2026
Education News

Rajasthan: Teacher Recruitment Exam to be Held in 14 Districts Instead of 41

Rajasthan third-grade teacher recruitment exam
Education News

Winter Chill Grips North India: Bihar Schools Adjust Timings, UP Closes Until December 31st

Akola School Girl Suicide Case
Education News

Rajasthan Government Partners with 'Physics Wallah' to Offer Free NEET-JEE Coaching to State School Students

Students from class 8 to 12 will learn about the education of Chartered Accountants.
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.