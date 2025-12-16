UP Homeguard Recruitment: Application Deadline Nears for 45,000 Posts, 10th Pass Eligible

Regarding the essential qualifications for applying to this recruitment, it is mandatory for candidates to have passed at least the 10th class from a recognised board. Qualifications equivalent to the Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education will be considered valid. However, candidates appearing for the 10th examination cannot apply for this recruitment. As for the age limit, as of July 1, 2025, the minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 30 years. Candidates from reserved categories will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per government rules.