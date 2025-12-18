UP Board Exam Centers List 2026: Where will your exam centre be, see the full list

UP Board Exam Centers List 2026(Image-Freepik)
UP Board Exam Centers List 2026: The list of centres for the UP Board Exam 2026 has been released. This time, a total of 8033 exam centres have been finalised across the state for the High School and Intermediate examinations. The board has uploaded the list of exam centres on its official website.
Initially, the board had released a list of 7448 centres online. Objections were invited from students, parents, and school administrators regarding this list. Over 8,000 complaints were received from 75 districts of the state. After resolving these complaints, the district-level committees increased the number of centres by 585. Now, the total number of centres in the final list has reached 8033.
According to the latest data, the number of government schools designated as centres has been reduced this year. Previously, 910 government schools were made centres, but this number has now decreased to 596. Meanwhile, the number of centres in private schools has been increased to 3984. Additionally, 3453 aided schools have also been designated as centres.
Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh stated that the new list has been uploaded on the website based on the reports received from the districts. If anyone has any complaints regarding student allotment or centre determination, they can submit their objections online by December 22. For this, an application will have to be made on the portal using the school's ID, along with evidence.
According to information received from the board, the final list of exam centres will be released by December 30 after reviewing all objections. It is noteworthy that compared to last year, there has been a decrease of 107 in the total number of centres this year. In the year 2025, 8140 schools were designated as exam centres.
