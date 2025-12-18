18 December 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

CTET 2026: Last Date to Apply Today, Know Fees, and Process Details

The CTET 2026 will be held on February 8, 2026. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift will be from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 18, 2025

CTET 2026

CTET 2026 (Image-Freepik)

CTET 2026 Last Date: Candidates who wish to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 should apply as soon as possible. As per the released notification, candidates can fill the application form until December 18, 2025. The examination fee payment must also be completed before 11:59 PM on December 18. The online correction window for rectifying any errors in the application will be open from December 23 to December 26, 2025. Online registration can be done on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), ctet.nic.in. This year, CTET 2026 will be conducted on February 8, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the second shift will be from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

How to Apply

  • To apply for CTET 2026, candidates first need to visit the official website.
  • They will have to complete a new registration by clicking on the CTET application link available on the homepage of the website.
  • After this, candidates will need to fill in personal details such as their name, parents' names, and date of birth.
  • During the application process, they will have to select the examination city and the language of the question paper (Hindi or English).
  • Along with this, information related to Aadhaar number, category, gender, employment status, and educational qualifications must also be submitted.
  • To complete the application, uploading an active mobile number, email ID, passport-size photograph, and signature is mandatory.

Required Qualifications

Regarding eligibility, for CTET Paper-1, candidates must have at least 50 percent marks in 12th grade, along with a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) or equivalent qualification. Additionally, candidates who have completed B.Ed along with their graduation degree are also considered eligible for this paper. For CTET Paper-2, a minimum of 50 percent marks in graduation and a B.Ed or equivalent degree are required. Furthermore, candidates holding a four-year integrated BA/BSc Education degree with 50 percent marks in 12th grade can also apply.

Application Fee

The application fee has been set according to the category. Candidates from the General and OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) categories will have to pay a fee of ₹1000 for one paper and ₹1200 for both papers. For SC and ST category candidates, the fee for one paper is ₹500 and for both papers, it is ₹600. The fee will be paid online through a debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

18 Dec 2025 11:29 am

English News / Education News / CTET 2026: Last Date to Apply Today, Know Fees, and Process Details

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

Bihar STET Result to be Released Soon, Board Chairman Had Provided This Information on the Result

Rajasthan third-grade teacher recruitment exam
Education News

Rajasthan Government Accelerates Recruitment Processes, Creating Key Opportunities for Job Seekers

Education News

UPSSSC Lekhpal Vacancy 2025: 7994 Posts Announced in UP, Know Application Process, Syllabus, and Important Dates

UPSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2025
Education News

AAI Announces Vacancies for 2025, Salary Over ₹1 Lakh, Know All Details

AAI Vacancy
Education News

Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Over 1500 Vacancies for 10th-12th Pass Students

Police Constable Recruitment 2025
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.