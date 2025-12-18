CTET 2026: Last Date to Apply Today, Know Fees, and Process Details

CTET 2026 Last Date: Candidates who wish to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 should apply as soon as possible. As per the released notification, candidates can fill the application form until December 18, 2025. The examination fee payment must also be completed before 11:59 PM on December 18. The online correction window for rectifying any errors in the application will be open from December 23 to December 26, 2025. Online registration can be done on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), ctet.nic.in. This year, CTET 2026 will be conducted on February 8, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the second shift will be from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.