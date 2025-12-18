CTET 2026: Last Date to Apply Today, Know Fees, and Process Details

CTET 2026 (Image-Freepik)
CTET 2026 Last Date: Candidates who wish to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 should apply as soon as possible. As per the released notification, candidates can fill the application form until December 18, 2025. The examination fee payment must also be completed before 11:59 PM on December 18. The online correction window for rectifying any errors in the application will be open from December 23 to December 26, 2025. Online registration can be done on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), ctet.nic.in. This year, CTET 2026 will be conducted on February 8, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the second shift will be from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.
Regarding eligibility, for CTET Paper-1, candidates must have at least 50 percent marks in 12th grade, along with a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) or equivalent qualification. Additionally, candidates who have completed B.Ed along with their graduation degree are also considered eligible for this paper. For CTET Paper-2, a minimum of 50 percent marks in graduation and a B.Ed or equivalent degree are required. Furthermore, candidates holding a four-year integrated BA/BSc Education degree with 50 percent marks in 12th grade can also apply.
The application fee has been set according to the category. Candidates from the General and OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) categories will have to pay a fee of ₹1000 for one paper and ₹1200 for both papers. For SC and ST category candidates, the fee for one paper is ₹500 and for both papers, it is ₹600. The fee will be paid online through a debit card, credit card, or net banking.
