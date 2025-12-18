Winter Vacation 2025: Know When Winter Holidays Begin in These States

Winter Vacation 2025: The severity of the cold is increasing in many states of India. Along with the cold, people are also very concerned about air pollution. The pollution level is particularly high in Delhi and its adjoining cities, causing distress to the public. School children are also being affected. Furthermore, due to the cold, winter vacations are set to begin in various states. Winter Vacation 2025 may commence in a few days in several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh.

The rising air pollution and severe cold in North India have severely impacted school education. In many states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, schools have either been closed or there have been changes in timings and teaching methods.