18 December 2025,

Thursday

Education News

Winter Vacation 2025: Know When Winter Holidays Begin in These States

Winter vacations are set to begin in various states due to the cold weather. Schools in several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, will be closed.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 18, 2025

Winter Vacation 2025

Winter Vacation 2025 (Image-Freepik)

Winter Vacation 2025: The severity of the cold is increasing in many states of India. Along with the cold, people are also very concerned about air pollution. The pollution level is particularly high in Delhi and its adjoining cities, causing distress to the public. School children are also being affected. Furthermore, due to the cold, winter vacations are set to begin in various states. Winter Vacation 2025 may commence in a few days in several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh.
The rising air pollution and severe cold in North India have severely impacted school education. In many states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, schools have either been closed or there have been changes in timings and teaching methods.

Winter Vacation 2025: State-wise List

Delhi Schools for Lower Classes Closed Due to Pollution

In Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in many areas has crossed 400, categorised as 'severe'. In view of the situation, GRAP-IV restrictions have been implemented in the capital. Considering these circumstances, a decision has been taken to close all schools from Nursery to 5th grade until further notice. Classes for these grades will now be conducted only in online mode. For grades 6th to 9th and 11th, a hybrid mode has been adopted, where classes will be conducted either online or offline depending on the situation.

When Winter Vacation Starts in Bihar

Currently, schools in Bihar have not been closed. The announcement of winter vacation is yet to be made. Based on last year, winter vacation might be announced in the last week of December. However, schools in several districts of the state are adjusting their timings as per convenience.

Winter Vacation to Begin Soon in Uttar Pradesh

The impact of the cold is also being felt in Uttar Pradesh. As per the academic calendar, winter vacation in the state's schools is likely to be from December 20 to December 31, 2025. This means schools will reopen only in the new year. The level of cold is gradually increasing in many parts of UP.

Winter Holidays May Start from December 23 in Madhya Pradesh

Due to the cold and fog in Madhya Pradesh, winter vacation holidays may begin soon. According to information, winter holidays could start from December 23, 2025. Specifically, PM Shri schools are expected to remain closed for 10 consecutive days from December 23 to January 1, 2026.

When Winter Vacation Starts in Rajasthan

The cold is increasing in many districts of Rajasthan. Regarding winter vacation in schools, it will start from December 25 and continue until January 5. During this period, schools will remain completely closed.

Published on:

18 Dec 2025 02:03 pm

