Rajasthan: Drone Survey Complete for 175km Canal Under Ramjal Setu Link Project, Land Allotment Data Soon

The canal will start from this point in Alwar. (Photo: Patrika)
Alwar: The drone survey work for the proposed 175-kilometre-long canal under the Ramjal Setu Link Project (RSLP) has been completed. The survey team has prepared a high-resolution map of the entire area falling in the middle of the canal, which includes detailed digital data of landforms, mountains, rivers, ponds, settlements, and government land.
Now the Alwar district administration is preparing to finalise the land allotment process. The survey will determine the sections through which the canal will pass, which areas are technically challenging, and where structural changes will be needed.
Officials state that legal formalities will be completed by providing alternatives for the forest department land that falls in the path of canal construction. Wherever the canal route passes through forest department land, the district administration will provide alternative land as compensation. Work in this direction will begin soon.
Meanwhile, officials state that a proposal for the acquisition of farmers' land falling in the canal's path is being prepared. Patwaris (village revenue officials) from several areas have submitted their reports for this. A report on the number of farmers and the amount of land to be acquired for the canal will be released soon.
In Alwar, the water for the Ramjal Setu Link Project will come from Khurra-Chainpura in Karauli district. The distance between Alwar and Karauli for this canal is 150 kilometres. Alwar will receive 200 million cubic metres of water through this canal. In the first phase, Alwar will only receive drinking water. In the second phase of the project, farmers are expected to receive canal water. The construction work for the canal in the first phase will cost ₹3446 crore. The total cost of constructing the entire canal will be ₹6492 crore. The agency constructing the canal will be responsible for its maintenance for 20 years. The executing agency will have to complete the construction work in four and a half years.
The canal will enter the Rajgarh tehsil of Alwar district from Khurra-Chainpura village in Karauli district. The canal's water will first reach the Dhamred dam in Rajgarh. After that, the water will be transported to Natni ka Bara. From there, the water will be divided into two parts. One link canal will go to the Jaisamand dam, and another link canal will take the water to the Ghat dam via the Ruparel river. Two link canals will also be drawn from the Jaisamand dam, one for Siliserh and the other link canal will go to the artificial dam.
17 districts of Rajasthan will receive water from the Ramjal Setu Link Project. These districts include Jaipur, Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Karauli, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Deeg, Alwar, Khairthal-Tijara, Kotputli-Behror, Ajmer, Beawar, and Tonk.
It is noteworthy that the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) is now known as the Ramjal Setu Link Project (RSLP). In January 2024, its name was changed to Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (PKC-ERCP), and then in January 2025, it was changed to Ramjal Setu Project.
