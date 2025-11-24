Rajasthan: Drone Survey Complete for 175km Canal Under Ramjal Setu Link Project, Land Allotment Data Soon

In Alwar, the water for the Ramjal Setu Link Project will come from Khurra-Chainpura in Karauli district. The distance between Alwar and Karauli for this canal is 150 kilometres. Alwar will receive 200 million cubic metres of water through this canal. In the first phase, Alwar will only receive drinking water. In the second phase of the project, farmers are expected to receive canal water. The construction work for the canal in the first phase will cost ₹3446 crore. The total cost of constructing the entire canal will be ₹6492 crore. The agency constructing the canal will be responsible for its maintenance for 20 years. The executing agency will have to complete the construction work in four and a half years.