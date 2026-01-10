LinkedIn Report: 72% Indians Want to Change Jobs, But 84% Fear Skills Gap; AI to be the Solution

India Job Market: Indian professionals are still seeking new opportunities in the new year, with 72% actively looking for a new job. However, a significant 84% believe they are not fully prepared to secure a new role. This insight comes from LinkedIn's report, 'India Jobs on the Rise,' which surveyed 19,113 professionals and 6,554 HR professionals. The report highlights evolving trends in the Indian job market, challenges in job searching, and the ongoing skill crisis.
The report identifies top roles where AI and technical talent are expected to remain in high demand. The top three positions are:
However, demand in the employment sector is not limited to technical fields. Opportunities also remain strong in sales, brand strategy, cybersecurity, and advisory roles.
The report also indicates that professionals across different age groups are considering career transitions. 32% of job seekers from both Gen X and Gen Z are exploring opportunities outside their current industries. According to Nirajita Banerjee, Career Expert and Senior Managing Editor at LinkedIn India, professionals need to understand how their skills can translate into different types of opportunities.
