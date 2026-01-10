10 January 2026,

Saturday

LinkedIn Report: 72% Indians Want to Change Jobs, But 84% Fear Skills Gap; AI to be the Solution

Is it now harder to find a job in India than before? According to a recent LinkedIn report, 72% of Indian professionals are looking for a new job, but 84% do not have confidence in their skills. Find out why roles like AI Engineer and Prompt Engineer are expected to be in high demand in 2026 and how the recruitment process is changing.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 10, 2026

India Job Market

India Job Market: Indian professionals are still seeking new opportunities in the new year, with 72% actively looking for a new job. However, a significant 84% believe they are not fully prepared to secure a new role. This insight comes from LinkedIn's report, 'India Jobs on the Rise,' which surveyed 19,113 professionals and 6,554 HR professionals. The report highlights evolving trends in the Indian job market, challenges in job searching, and the ongoing skill crisis.

Increasing Competition and Complex Hiring Processes

  • 76% of professionals stated that finding a new job has become more difficult compared to the previous year.
  • The number of applicants per job opening in India has more than doubled since the beginning of 2022.
  • 74% of Indian recruiters reported that finding qualified talent has become more challenging over the past year.
  • 77% of professionals indicated that the hiring process has become more multi-staged.

AI is Reshaping the Job Market

  • The report reveals that 94% of Indian professionals plan to use AI for their job search in 2026.
  • 87% of professionals expressed comfort with the use of AI in the workplace.
  • 66% acknowledged that AI aids in interview preparation, boosting their confidence.

In-Demand Jobs in 2026

The report identifies top roles where AI and technical talent are expected to remain in high demand. The top three positions are:

  • Prompt Engineer
  • AI Engineer
  • Software Engineer

However, demand in the employment sector is not limited to technical fields. Opportunities also remain strong in sales, brand strategy, cybersecurity, and advisory roles.

Gen Z Seeking Opportunities Outside Their Industry

The report also indicates that professionals across different age groups are considering career transitions. 32% of job seekers from both Gen X and Gen Z are exploring opportunities outside their current industries. According to Nirajita Banerjee, Career Expert and Senior Managing Editor at LinkedIn India, professionals need to understand how their skills can translate into different types of opportunities.

Published on:

10 Jan 2026 10:03 am

