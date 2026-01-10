LinkedIn Report: 72% Indians Want to Change Jobs, But 84% Fear Skills Gap; AI to be the Solution

India Job Market: Indian professionals are still seeking new opportunities in the new year, with 72% actively looking for a new job. However, a significant 84% believe they are not fully prepared to secure a new role. This insight comes from LinkedIn's report, 'India Jobs on the Rise,' which surveyed 19,113 professionals and 6,554 HR professionals. The report highlights evolving trends in the Indian job market, challenges in job searching, and the ongoing skill crisis.