Basant Panchami 2026: Which States Have School Holidays on January 23?

Amidst the biting cold of January, Basant Panchami is being celebrated this year on January 23, 2026. It is known by different names in various parts of the country. In some places, it is Saraswati Puja, while in others, it is Vidya Parv. On this day, Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge, is worshipped, and cultural programs are a common sight in schools and colleges. As every year, the biggest question in the minds of students and parents this time is whether schools will be closed on Basant Panchami or not. The answer varies from state to state.