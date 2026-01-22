22 January 2026,

Thursday

Education News

Basant Panchami 2026: Which States Have School Holidays on January 23?

There isn't a uniform rule across all states in the country. In many places, it's a holiday, while in others, schools remain open.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 22, 2026

Basant Panchami School Holiday 2026

Basant Panchami School Holiday 2026 (Image-Patrika)

Amidst the biting cold of January, Basant Panchami is being celebrated this year on January 23, 2026. It is known by different names in various parts of the country. In some places, it is Saraswati Puja, while in others, it is Vidya Parv. On this day, Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge, is worshipped, and cultural programs are a common sight in schools and colleges. As every year, the biggest question in the minds of students and parents this time is whether schools will be closed on Basant Panchami or not. The answer varies from state to state.

School Holiday In Bihar

The colours of Basant Panchami are somewhat different in Bihar. Here, the festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm. For this reason, government schools and colleges in Bihar will remain closed on January 23. Students will get complete respite from studies on this day and can enjoy the prayers and the festival.

School Holiday In UP

There is good news for students in Uttar Pradesh as well. According to the Basic Education Council's Holiday Calendar 2026, a holiday has been declared on Basant Panchami. This means that schools in UP will be closed on January 23.

No Holiday in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

Schools will not be closed in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Basant Panchami on January 23. No holiday has been announced in these two states for this occasion. A holiday has also not been declared in Delhi.

How to Get Accurate Information for Your State?

The rules are not the same across all states in the country. In many places, there is a holiday, while in many places, schools remain open. Therefore, if you want confirmed information for your state or district, be sure to check the official website of the District Education Officer (DEO). You can also contact your school administration if you wish, to avoid any confusion.

Published on:

22 Jan 2026 12:33 pm

News / Education News / Basant Panchami 2026: Which States Have School Holidays on January 23?

