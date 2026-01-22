22 January 2026,

Thursday

Education News

Download Rajasthan Grade-4 Recruitment Final Answer Key Through These Steps

RSMSSB has released the final answer key for the Grade-4 recruitment examination. Candidates can check their scores by visiting the board's official website.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 22, 2026

RSSB Grade 4 Final Answer Key 2026

RSSB Grade 4 Final Answer Key 2026 (Image: Patrika)

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released an important update for the youth of the state. The board has officially uploaded the final answer key for the Grade-4 recruitment examination on its website. Candidates who appeared for this exam can now match their answers and assess their potential scores.

Board's Decision on Controversial Questions

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released this final answer key after resolving candidate objections. Candidates had registered their complaints regarding some questions in the initial answer key released earlier. The board investigated these complaints with its experts and prepared this final list only after their advice. There will be no further changes to this answer key, and the final result of the recruitment will be prepared based on it.

How to Download the Final Answer Key

  • Candidates can check their answer key by following these simple steps:
  • First, visit the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on the 'Latest News' or 'Candidate Corner' section on the homepage.
  • Here, you will see the link for 'Grade-4 Final Answer Key 2026'. Click on it.
  • A PDF file will now open on your screen, containing the correct answers according to the master question paper.
  • Candidates should take a printout of this answer key PDF and keep it for future reference.

RSSB Grade 4 Answer Key 2026

Result to be Released Soon

After the release of the final answer key, the wait for the candidates is about to end. It is expected that the board will also release the official merit list and cut-off marks within the next few days. Following this, successful candidates will be called for the next stage, which is the document verification process. All candidates are advised to keep all their original documents and their photocopies ready and updated.

Published on:

22 Jan 2026 01:19 pm

News / Education News / Download Rajasthan Grade-4 Recruitment Final Answer Key Through These Steps

