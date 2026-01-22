Download Rajasthan Grade-4 Recruitment Final Answer Key Through These Steps

RSSB Grade 4 Final Answer Key 2026 (Image: Patrika)
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released an important update for the youth of the state. The board has officially uploaded the final answer key for the Grade-4 recruitment examination on its website. Candidates who appeared for this exam can now match their answers and assess their potential scores.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released this final answer key after resolving candidate objections. Candidates had registered their complaints regarding some questions in the initial answer key released earlier. The board investigated these complaints with its experts and prepared this final list only after their advice. There will be no further changes to this answer key, and the final result of the recruitment will be prepared based on it.
After the release of the final answer key, the wait for the candidates is about to end. It is expected that the board will also release the official merit list and cut-off marks within the next few days. Following this, successful candidates will be called for the next stage, which is the document verification process. All candidates are advised to keep all their original documents and their photocopies ready and updated.
