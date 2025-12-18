MP Board Releases Sample Papers for 10th-12th Board Exams, Short Answer Questions to be Asked

In the sample paper for Class 12 released by the Board of Secondary Education, there are 32 objective-type questions from 1 to 5. Each will carry one mark. From 6 to 15, there will be 10 questions carrying two marks each. After this, four questions will have a word limit of 75 words. The next four will have an answer limit of 120 words. There will be a change in Higher Mathematics for Class 12. The board has uploaded sample papers for all subjects on its website. From where students can prepare for the annual examination based on the sample papers.