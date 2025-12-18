18 December 2025,

Thursday

Bhopal

MP Board Releases Sample Papers for 10th-12th Board Exams, Short Answer Questions to be Asked

MP Board: The order states that sample papers for practice of main subjects have been uploaded on the board's website for information on the pattern of question papers.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 18, 2025

exams (फोटो- Freepik)

MP Board: Madhya Pradesh will ask more short-answer questions in the 10th and 12th examinations. The board released the format of the question papers two months before the examination. School examinations are to be conducted based on this. The examinations of the Board of Secondary Education are starting from February 7. Approximately 1.8 million students from across the state will participate in it. To ensure better examination preparation for the students, the board has released sample papers for all subjects. These papers have also been released after the half-yearly examinations of 10th and 12th.

The order issued by the Board of Secondary Education states that for the High School and Higher Secondary Examinations 2025-26, sample papers for practice of main subjects, for information on the pattern of question papers based on the examination pattern, have been uploaded on the board's website. These question papers have no relation to the question papers to be used in the main examination.

This will be the pattern

In the sample paper for Class 12 released by the Board of Secondary Education, there are 32 objective-type questions from 1 to 5. Each will carry one mark. From 6 to 15, there will be 10 questions carrying two marks each. After this, four questions will have a word limit of 75 words. The next four will have an answer limit of 120 words. There will be a change in Higher Mathematics for Class 12. The board has uploaded sample papers for all subjects on its website. From where students can prepare for the annual examination based on the sample papers.

The board has released sample papers for the 10th and 12th examinations. This is for examination preparation. It will help children understand the format. The number of objective questions and the word limit are given in it. – Priyanka Goyal, Secretary, Board of Secondary Education

