13 December 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

Security Increased at Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Residence Amidst Buzz Over BJP National President Election

Discussions have been ongoing for a long time regarding the election of the National President. The tenure of the current National President has ended, and the party organisation is preparing for new leadership. At such a time, the name of Shivraj Singh repeatedly coming up is not a coincidence.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 13, 2025

BJP National President

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Source: FB)

The security of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been enhanced. According to information, security agencies took this significant decision following an input from the Ministry of Home Affairs. This decision has once again raised questions in political circles about whether Shivraj Singh Chouhan could be the next national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Although no official political reason or perceived threat has been stated for the increased security, it has bolstered speculation about his appointment as national president.

Additional Security Deployed from Delhi to Bhopal

Shivraj Singh Chouhan already has Z Plus security. In addition to this, his security arrangements have been increased. Security at his residence in the 74 Bungalow area, from Delhi to Bhopal, has been enhanced.

What Does Enhanced Security Mean?

Discussions regarding the election of the national president have been ongoing for a long time. The tenure of the current national president has ended, and the party organisation is preparing for new leadership. At such a time, Shivraj Singh's name repeatedly surfacing cannot be considered a mere coincidence. Experience, connection with the organisation, and acceptability are three factors on which Shivraj Singh Chouhan fits perfectly.

What Does Shivraj Say?

Although Shivraj Singh Chouhan is not publicly staking a claim in the race for the presidency, he is repeatedly seen stating that his current focus is entirely on the Ministry of Agriculture and work related to farmers. However, it is often observed in politics that the name that denies any claim to a post and remains in the limelight is often a significant indicator.

What Do Political Experts Say?

Political experts believe that Shivraj Singh Chouhan's name is the strongest among the potential contenders. However, the final decision will be made by the party's top leadership, in conjunction with the organisational elections and the consent of the RSS.

The Question Now

- Is the security merely an administrative step or a political signal?

  • Is Shivraj, moving from Madhya Pradesh, now heading towards a bigger responsibility in Delhi?
  • Will the BJP get a new national president soon? While the answers to these questions remain in the womb of the future, it is certain that Shivraj Singh Chouhan is once again at the centre of politics. Shivraj Singh Chouhan's role in the party's top leadership could be further strengthened. Some political observers consider this an indication of a bigger responsibility in the times to come, although there has been no official statement from the BJP on this matter.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

mp news

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

13 Dec 2025 11:07 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Security Increased at Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Residence Amidst Buzz Over BJP National President Election

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Bhopal: AIIMS emergency doctor critical after suspected anaesthetic overdose

Bhopal AIIMS Doctor Suicide Attempt
Bhopal

Bhopal Metro's 16-Year Journey from Dream to Reality: A New Identity for the Nawab City

bhopal metro smart card bhopal metro ticket price hybrid system mp news
Patrika Special

Bhopal–Mandsaur greenfield four-lane to come up, reducing distance by 100 km

Greenfield Four-Lane Highway
Bhopal

Audit of 700 Pharma Companies Over Cough Syrup Deaths, Guidelines Implemented, Parliament Raises Questions

MP News cough syrup death case
Bhopal

Cold Wave Alert: Mercury to Drop to 3 Degrees in Several MP Cities, Bone-Chilling Winter to Grip State for 7 Days

imd forecast cold wave school timing changed mp weather today
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.