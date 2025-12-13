Security Increased at Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Residence Amidst Buzz Over BJP National President Election

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Source: FB)
The security of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been enhanced. According to information, security agencies took this significant decision following an input from the Ministry of Home Affairs. This decision has once again raised questions in political circles about whether Shivraj Singh Chouhan could be the next national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Although no official political reason or perceived threat has been stated for the increased security, it has bolstered speculation about his appointment as national president.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan already has Z Plus security. In addition to this, his security arrangements have been increased. Security at his residence in the 74 Bungalow area, from Delhi to Bhopal, has been enhanced.
Discussions regarding the election of the national president have been ongoing for a long time. The tenure of the current national president has ended, and the party organisation is preparing for new leadership. At such a time, Shivraj Singh's name repeatedly surfacing cannot be considered a mere coincidence. Experience, connection with the organisation, and acceptability are three factors on which Shivraj Singh Chouhan fits perfectly.
Although Shivraj Singh Chouhan is not publicly staking a claim in the race for the presidency, he is repeatedly seen stating that his current focus is entirely on the Ministry of Agriculture and work related to farmers. However, it is often observed in politics that the name that denies any claim to a post and remains in the limelight is often a significant indicator.
Political experts believe that Shivraj Singh Chouhan's name is the strongest among the potential contenders. However, the final decision will be made by the party's top leadership, in conjunction with the organisational elections and the consent of the RSS.
