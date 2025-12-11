11 December 2025,

Thursday

Bhopal

Bhopal–Mandsaur greenfield four-lane to come up, reducing distance by 100 km

Greenfield Four-Lane Highway: Direct, fast, and smooth connectivity is now set to be established between the capital Bhopal and the remote western district of Mandsaur.

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 11, 2025

Greenfield Four-Lane Highway

Greenfield four-lane to come up between Bhopal and Mandsaur (Photo Source: Patrika)

Greenfield Four-Lane Highway: Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal, will soon have direct, fast, and smooth connectivity with Mandsaur, a remote district in the western region. For this, the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation has started the process of constructing an access-controlled greenfield four-lane road.

The proposed four-lane will be approximately 258 kilometres long. The most significant aspect is that the distance will be reduced by 100 to 150 kilometres compared to the existing routes. This road will be built at a height of about 8 to 10 feet above the ground surface and will have very few turns, allowing vehicles to maintain a uniform and high speed.

Benefit for Commuters from MP to Rajasthan

The benefit of this four-lane will be available to travellers in Mandsaur and Neemuch districts, as well as in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Banswara, and Udaipur. The Road Development Corporation has issued tenders for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this project. If the DPR is prepared on time and the government approves the budget, the new four-lane could be ready within the next two years.

Distance to Reduce by 100-150 km

The characteristic of this access-controlled greenfield four-lane will be that the route will not pass through any city or village, making the journey seamless and safe. Small vehicles will be able to travel at a speed of 100 km per hour on this route, while buses and trucks will be able to travel at a speed of 80 km per hour. The direct benefit of this will be that the journey from Mandsaur to Bhopal can be completed in just three and a half to four hours. Currently, it takes five to six hours to cover this distance.

Highway to Pass Through These Cities

The new four-lane will start from Nayakheda village adjacent to Mandsaur and will reach Bhopal via Ratlam, Agar, Shajapur, and Sehore districts.

Currently, the available routes between Bhopal and Mandsaur are between 340 km and 410 km long, whereas the new route will be only 258 km.

Boost to Industry, Trade, and Tourism

As a result, along with saving travel time and fuel, industry, trade, and tourism will also get a boost.

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Bhopal–Mandsaur greenfield four-lane to come up, reducing distance by 100 km

