Bhopal–Mandsaur greenfield four-lane to come up, reducing distance by 100 km

The characteristic of this access-controlled greenfield four-lane will be that the route will not pass through any city or village, making the journey seamless and safe. Small vehicles will be able to travel at a speed of 100 km per hour on this route, while buses and trucks will be able to travel at a speed of 80 km per hour. The direct benefit of this will be that the journey from Mandsaur to Bhopal can be completed in just three and a half to four hours. Currently, it takes five to six hours to cover this distance.