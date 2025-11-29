Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhopal

MP Chief Minister Mohan Directs Collectors for State-wide Geeta Recitation on December 1st

On December 1st, on the occasion of International Gita Jayanti, the 15th chapter of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is being recited in all development blocks, district headquarters, and divisional headquarters of the state.

Bhopal

Nov 29, 2025

Geeta Jayanti: The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav, reviewed the preparations for the upcoming 'Geeta Jayanti' on December 1st and the International Gita Mahotsav, issuing necessary directives to officials. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav also discussed the event scheduled for December 25th in Gwalior, under the Abhyuday Madhya Pradesh (Governance and Growth Summit) Investment for Employment (Atal Sankalp Ujjwal Madhya Pradesh) initiative.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a video conference with District Collectors and Police Officers from Samatva Bhawan, the Chief Minister's residence in the capital Bhopal, regarding the Gita Mahotsav. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and other senior officials. The CM emphasised ensuring maximum public participation in the activities planned for Gita Jayanti on December 1st. He stated that copies of various chapters of the Shrimad Bhagwat Gita in Sanskrit and Hindi should be made available to the general public, along with students in schools and colleges. Additionally, quiz competitions focused on the Gita should be organised. The dissemination of Gita's knowledge, he added, would positively impact the thought process and mindset of the general populace.

Awards to be Presented on January 26

It is noteworthy that registrations for the Shrimad Bhagwat Gita Online Knowledge Competition will be open until November 28th on www.geetamahotsav.com. Participants can compete in three categories, with separate prizes allocated for each. These awards will be presented on January 26, 2026. CM Yadav instructed the Collectors to encourage a larger number of citizens at the district level to participate in various competitions and Gita recitations.

Widespread Participation in Gita Recitation Programs

Significantly, on December 1st, International Gita Jayanti, the 15th chapter of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is being recited across all development blocks, district headquarters, and divisional headquarters in the state. This recitation aims to enable the general public to internalise the message of human welfare conveyed by Yugavatar Lord Shri Krishna. The Veer Bharat Nyas is also organising a Gita competition alongside the Gita recitation, with a large number of students from the state participating.

29 Nov 2025 01:59 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / MP Chief Minister Mohan Directs Collectors for State-wide Geeta Recitation on December 1st

