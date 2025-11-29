MP Chief Minister Mohan Directs Collectors for State-wide Geeta Recitation on December 1st

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a video conference with District Collectors and Police Officers from Samatva Bhawan, the Chief Minister's residence in the capital Bhopal, regarding the Gita Mahotsav. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and other senior officials. The CM emphasised ensuring maximum public participation in the activities planned for Gita Jayanti on December 1st. He stated that copies of various chapters of the Shrimad Bhagwat Gita in Sanskrit and Hindi should be made available to the general public, along with students in schools and colleges. Additionally, quiz competitions focused on the Gita should be organised. The dissemination of Gita's knowledge, he added, would positively impact the thought process and mindset of the general populace.