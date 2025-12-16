16 दिसंबर 2025,

Bhopal

'Dhurandhar' Film Screening in Bhopal Disrupted Amidst Controversy Over Underage Attendees

Bhopal News: Some people who came to watch a film had also brought children under the age of 18 with them. Some viewers in the cinema hall objected to this, but the families who brought the children did not appreciate this objection, and a dispute quickly broke out between the two sides.

2 min read
Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Dec 16, 2025

Bhopal News

Bhopal News: A commotion broke out during a show of the film 'Dhurandhar' at a cinema hall in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. The situation escalated to such an extent that the film had to be stopped midway. It is being reported that some people who came to watch the film had also brought their children under 18 years of age. Some viewers in the cinema hall objected to this, which led to a dispute between the two parties, escalating to the point where the theatre management had to stop the film midway.

A dispute arose between two groups during a show of the film Dhurandhar being screened at a theatre in Bhopal. It is reported that many people came to watch the movie with children, some as young as 3 years old and others under 18 years of age. Other viewers did not find this appropriate and protested against it. Others objected to the adult dialogues and scenes being shown in the film. This led to a dispute between the two groups.

Film Had to Be Stopped Midway

As soon as shouts and screams echoed during the ongoing movie at the theatre, the theatre staff also became alert. Initially, an attempt was made to pacify both parties. However, when they did not relent, the film was stopped midway due to the inconvenience caused to other viewers. During this time, some viewers who had come to watch the film recorded the incident on their mobile cameras. This video is now going viral on social media.

The person recording the viral video on his mobile can be heard saying, "Here some people have brought children aged 3 to 18 to watch the film. Whereas the movie Dhurandhar is not permitted for children to watch." It is noteworthy that the film has received an 'A' certificate. Therefore, it is not considered suitable for screening to children under 18 years of age. This is the reason why some aware individuals who came to watch the movie protested against showing the film to children. However, after the situation normalised, the film was resumed from the same point.

Published on:

16 Dec 2025 09:57 am

Bhopal

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

