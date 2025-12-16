'Dhurandhar' Film Screening in Bhopal Disrupted Amidst Controversy Over Underage Attendees

The person recording the viral video on his mobile can be heard saying, "Here some people have brought children aged 3 to 18 to watch the film. Whereas the movie Dhurandhar is not permitted for children to watch." It is noteworthy that the film has received an 'A' certificate. Therefore, it is not considered suitable for screening to children under 18 years of age. This is the reason why some aware individuals who came to watch the movie protested against showing the film to children. However, after the situation normalised, the film was resumed from the same point.