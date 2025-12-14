IndiGo to Operate Direct Flights from December 14 to 19; Bookings Open

IndiGo Flight (Image: X@IndiGo)
Bhopal-Bengaluru flight: Direct flight services from Bhopal to Bengaluru have been initiated daily from Raja Bhoj International Airport from December 14 to 19. Air India has started bookings for the convenience of passengers troubled by the Indigo crisis. In fact, the impact of the aviation department's warning of a ten percent cut, following the recent disruption in the private airline Indigo, is now visible.
Until now, Air India was operating flights only to Delhi and Mumbai from Bhopal, but now the government has decided to run additional flights from Bhopal to Bengaluru from December 14 to 19.
Airport Director Ramji Tak Awasthi stated that in view of the increasing travel demand, Air India will operate one flight on the Bengaluru-Bhopal-Bengaluru route from December 14 to 19, 2025. The new flight, AI 3391, will arrive in Bhopal from Bengaluru at 2:30 PM, while flight number 3392 will depart from Bhopal at 3:05 PM. On Saturdays and Sundays, Indigo operates 3 flights on this route. With the commencement of Air India's additional service, there will be a total of 4 daily flights available between Bengaluru and Bhopal during December 14-19, 2025, thereby improving connectivity and passenger convenience.
Flight services from Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport are completely normal. The Bhopal Airport management had confirmed the previous day that no flights have been cancelled by them and all scheduled services are operating normally. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to streamline passenger facilities at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore.
Airport Director Sunil Mangirwar and AAI General Manager NB Goyal (New Delhi) visited the airport. They reviewed all facilities, including crowd management at the terminal building, security areas, parking, and check-in counters, to ensure passengers have a safe and comfortable travel experience. AAI is continuously monitoring the situation in collaboration with all stakeholders.
