IndiGo to Operate Direct Flights from December 14 to 19; Bookings Open

Airport Director Ramji Tak Awasthi stated that in view of the increasing travel demand, Air India will operate one flight on the Bengaluru-Bhopal-Bengaluru route from December 14 to 19, 2025. The new flight, AI 3391, will arrive in Bhopal from Bengaluru at 2:30 PM, while flight number 3392 will depart from Bhopal at 3:05 PM. On Saturdays and Sundays, Indigo operates 3 flights on this route. With the commencement of Air India's additional service, there will be a total of 4 daily flights available between Bengaluru and Bhopal during December 14-19, 2025, thereby improving connectivity and passenger convenience.