14 December 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

IndiGo to Operate Direct Flights from December 14 to 19; Bookings Open

Airport Director Ramji Awasthi stated that in view of the increasing travel demand, Air India will operate one flight on the Bengaluru-Bhopal-Bengaluru route from December 14 to December 19, 2025.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 14, 2025

IndiGo Flight (Image: X@IndiGo)

Bhopal-Bengaluru flight: Direct flight services from Bhopal to Bengaluru have been initiated daily from Raja Bhoj International Airport from December 14 to 19. Air India has started bookings for the convenience of passengers troubled by the Indigo crisis. In fact, the impact of the aviation department's warning of a ten percent cut, following the recent disruption in the private airline Indigo, is now visible.

Until now, Air India was operating flights only to Delhi and Mumbai from Bhopal, but now the government has decided to run additional flights from Bhopal to Bengaluru from December 14 to 19.

Big relief for passengers

Airport Director Ramji Tak Awasthi stated that in view of the increasing travel demand, Air India will operate one flight on the Bengaluru-Bhopal-Bengaluru route from December 14 to 19, 2025. The new flight, AI 3391, will arrive in Bhopal from Bengaluru at 2:30 PM, while flight number 3392 will depart from Bhopal at 3:05 PM. On Saturdays and Sundays, Indigo operates 3 flights on this route. With the commencement of Air India's additional service, there will be a total of 4 daily flights available between Bengaluru and Bhopal during December 14-19, 2025, thereby improving connectivity and passenger convenience.

Continuous efforts underway

Flight services from Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport are completely normal. The Bhopal Airport management had confirmed the previous day that no flights have been cancelled by them and all scheduled services are operating normally. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to streamline passenger facilities at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore.

Airport Director Sunil Mangirwar and AAI General Manager NB Goyal (New Delhi) visited the airport. They reviewed all facilities, including crowd management at the terminal building, security areas, parking, and check-in counters, to ensure passengers have a safe and comfortable travel experience. AAI is continuously monitoring the situation in collaboration with all stakeholders.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

14 Dec 2025 10:58 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / IndiGo to Operate Direct Flights from December 14 to 19; Bookings Open

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Bhopal: AIIMS emergency doctor critical after suspected anaesthetic overdose

Bhopal AIIMS Doctor Suicide Attempt
Bhopal

Security Increased at Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Residence Amidst Buzz Over BJP National President Election

BJP National President
Bhopal

Bhopal Metro's 16-Year Journey from Dream to Reality: A New Identity for the Nawab City

bhopal metro smart card bhopal metro ticket price hybrid system mp news
Patrika Special

Bhopal–Mandsaur greenfield four-lane to come up, reducing distance by 100 km

Greenfield Four-Lane Highway
Bhopal

Audit of 700 Pharma Companies Over Cough Syrup Deaths, Guidelines Implemented, Parliament Raises Questions

MP News cough syrup death case
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.