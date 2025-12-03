Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

Audit of 700 Pharma Companies Over Cough Syrup Deaths, Guidelines Implemented, Parliament Raises Questions

Several members, including Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, asked questions in the Rajya Sabha, to which the Union Minister of State for Health responded...

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 03, 2025

MP News cough syrup death case

MP News cough syrup death case (Image: X)

MP News: The case of children's deaths due to cough syrup in September 2025 in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, was raised in Parliament on Tuesday. In the Rajya Sabha, MP Digvijaya Singh and several other members asked written questions. In response, Union Minister of State for Health, Anupriya Patel, stated that a central team had visited Chhindwara, Nagpur. 19 medicines were tested, of which 4 were found to be substandard. The concerned medicines were banned in MP, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Puducherry.

State drug authorities have audited over 700 cough syrup manufacturing companies. The syrup that the children consumed contained 46% w-v of Diethylene Glycol. QR codes have been made mandatory on medicine packaging. In the response, details of drug sample testing in past years were provided, stating that around 3,000 samples fail every year.

Drug Samples Tested and Adulteration Cases by Year

Year - Tested - Substandard, Adulterated, or Spurious

2020-21 - 84,874 – 2,652 - 262

2021-22 - 88,844 – 2,545 - 379

2022-23 - 96,713 – 3,053 - 424

2023-24 - 1,96,150 – 2,988 - 282

2024-25 - 1,16,323 - 3,104 - 245

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

mp news

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

03 Dec 2025 11:59 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Audit of 700 Pharma Companies Over Cough Syrup Deaths, Guidelines Implemented, Parliament Raises Questions

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Cold Wave Alert: Mercury to Drop to 3 Degrees in Several MP Cities, Bone-Chilling Winter to Grip State for 7 Days

imd forecast cold wave school timing changed mp weather today
Bhopal

Bhopal Metro: Orange Line Work Begins, 6 Elevated Stations to be Built Over 5.38 Km

Photo Source - Patrika
Bhopal

MP: Election Commission Extends Voter Survey Deadline to December 11

आखिर कैसे होगी पढ़ाई? दिसंबर में परीक्षा, पर 40% कोर्स भी पूरा नहीं- शिक्षक SIR ड्यूटी में व्यस्त...(photo-patrika)
Bhopal

MP Chief Minister Mohan Directs Collectors for State-wide Geeta Recitation on December 1st

Geeta Jayanti
Bhopal

Air in 7 MP Cities Turns Toxic, AQI Issues Danger Alert

AQI Alert
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.