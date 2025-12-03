Audit of 700 Pharma Companies Over Cough Syrup Deaths, Guidelines Implemented, Parliament Raises Questions

MP News: The case of children's deaths due to cough syrup in September 2025 in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, was raised in Parliament on Tuesday. In the Rajya Sabha, MP Digvijaya Singh and several other members asked written questions. In response, Union Minister of State for Health, Anupriya Patel, stated that a central team had visited Chhindwara, Nagpur. 19 medicines were tested, of which 4 were found to be substandard. The concerned medicines were banned in MP, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Puducherry.