MP News: Farmers get electricity connection for just Rs 5 under major subsidy plan

The direct benefit of solar pumps will be that farmers will not have to worry about electricity bills or the rising prices of diesel for irrigation. Water will reach the fields using sunlight, and the cost will be almost zero. The government believes that solar pumps are not just a means of irrigation but a path to making farmers self-reliant. With these, farmers will generate their own electricity for their needs. They will receive timely water for their fields, leading to better crops and reduced costs.