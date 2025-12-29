29 December 2025,

Monday

Bhopal

MP News: Farmers get electricity connection for just Rs 5 under major subsidy plan

MP News: The government's next big step is the PM Kusum Yojana. Under this scheme, the government will provide solar pumps to 3.2 million farmers in the state.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Dec 29, 2025

permanent electricity connection

MP News: Farmers in Madhya Pradesh will no longer be just food providers but also energy providers. The Dr Mohan Yadav government has taken a direct and impactful decision regarding electricity. The government has decided to provide permanent electricity connections to farmers for just ₹5. Electricity is the biggest necessity in farming, but for years, it has also been the biggest concern for farmers. The troubles of expensive bills, power cuts, and temporary connections are now set to end.

The Dr Mohan Yadav government states that to advance agriculture, electricity must be a support, not a burden. With this thought, the decision to provide permanent connections for ₹5 has been taken. The government's next major step is the PM Kusum Yojana. Under this scheme, the government will provide solar pumps to 3.2 million farmers in the state. Farmers will receive up to 90% subsidy on the total cost of the solar pumps.

Fields Irrigated by Sunlight

The direct benefit of solar pumps will be that farmers will not have to worry about electricity bills or the rising prices of diesel for irrigation. Water will reach the fields using sunlight, and the cost will be almost zero. The government believes that solar pumps are not just a means of irrigation but a path to making farmers self-reliant. With these, farmers will generate their own electricity for their needs. They will receive timely water for their fields, leading to better crops and reduced costs.

Preparations on a War Footing

The government does not want this scheme to remain on paper. Preparations are underway to implement it on a war footing. Claims are being made that every task, from electricity connections to solar pumps, will be completed within the stipulated time.

Satisfaction Among Farmers

There is a positive atmosphere in the villages following this decision. Farmers believe this decision is a solution to their biggest daily problem. With reduced worries about electricity and water, they can focus more on farming. Many farmers are expressing their gratitude to Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav for this far-reaching decision.

Overall, farming in Madhya Pradesh will no longer depend on expensive bills and uncertain electricity supply. Affordable connections and solar pumps will together empower farmers and provide new strength to the rural economy.

Government Will Purchase Electricity

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav stated that farmers are being provided with electricity connections for ₹5. The government is moving towards providing all farmers with solar pumps to free them from electricity bills. Now, the state's farmers will also produce electricity, and the government will purchase this electricity.

Published on:

29 Dec 2025 02:44 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / MP News: Farmers get electricity connection for just Rs 5 under major subsidy plan

