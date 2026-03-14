14 March 2026,

Saturday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

MP May See Rise in Property Registration Costs

MP Collector Guideline: Real estate-related organisations have submitted suggestions for improvement to the IG Registration, property rates will increase arbitrarily in many cities including Ujjain...

less than 1 minute read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 14, 2026

MP New Collector Guideline (photo:patrika creative)

In Madhya Pradesh, no fixed formula has been devised this time for the collector guideline being prepared to set land rates for registration. Preparations are underway to increase rates arbitrarily, with an anticipated hike of 10 to 30 per cent. The government is not making any changes to the provisions that will be implemented along with the guidelines. This has led to agricultural land registrations being conducted at rates more than one and a half times the actual value. Instead, rates should be determined based on the property's actual attributes, land use, road width, location, amenities, and title quality. Objections and suggestions regarding the guideline have started to come in again.

Property in Ujjain to Become More Expensive

In Ujjain, the city of Mahakal, preparations are also underway to increase property rates under the collector's guidelines. In a meeting of the District Valuation Committee, a proposal was put forth to increase rates in several locations. Previous proposals had indicated an increase in rates across approximately 91 locations in the district. Around 60 locations saw a rate increase of 10-20 per cent, while 21 locations experienced a price hike of 20-30 per cent. Some proposals included an increase of up to 30 per cent.

It is being reported that consideration is also being given to increasing the rates for several new colonies, including the Triveni and Shipra Vihar schemes of the Ujjain Development Authority. After receiving objections and suggestions on the proposal, it will be sent to the Central Valuation Committee.

Share the news:

Related Topics

mp news

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

14 Mar 2026 10:30 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / MP May See Rise in Property Registration Costs

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Traffic Diversion: These Routes to Remain Closed in Bhopal Until May 15, Vehicles Will Not Be Able to Pass

Traffic diversion
Bhopal

LPG Price Hike: Cylinder costs ₹60 more, gas in these MP cities now pricier than Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

LPG Price Hike
Bhopal

Summer Schedule from March 29: No Flights to Mumbai from Raja Bhoj Airport

Raja Bhoj Airport to Mumbaoi Flight
Bhopal

Tea for Just Rs 10 at the Airport! ‘Udaan Yatri Cafe’ May Launch in This MP City

MP News udaan yatri Cafe
Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Weather Turns Amidst Intense Heat, Rain Expected from March 6 in Bhopal and Other Districts

MP Weather Updates
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.