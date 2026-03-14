MP May See Rise in Property Registration Costs

In Madhya Pradesh, no fixed formula has been devised this time for the collector guideline being prepared to set land rates for registration. Preparations are underway to increase rates arbitrarily, with an anticipated hike of 10 to 30 per cent. The government is not making any changes to the provisions that will be implemented along with the guidelines. This has led to agricultural land registrations being conducted at rates more than one and a half times the actual value. Instead, rates should be determined based on the property's actual attributes, land use, road width, location, amenities, and title quality. Objections and suggestions regarding the guideline have started to come in again.
In Ujjain, the city of Mahakal, preparations are also underway to increase property rates under the collector's guidelines. In a meeting of the District Valuation Committee, a proposal was put forth to increase rates in several locations. Previous proposals had indicated an increase in rates across approximately 91 locations in the district. Around 60 locations saw a rate increase of 10-20 per cent, while 21 locations experienced a price hike of 20-30 per cent. Some proposals included an increase of up to 30 per cent.
It is being reported that consideration is also being given to increasing the rates for several new colonies, including the Triveni and Shipra Vihar schemes of the Ujjain Development Authority. After receiving objections and suggestions on the proposal, it will be sent to the Central Valuation Committee.
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Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
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