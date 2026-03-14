MP May See Rise in Property Registration Costs

In Madhya Pradesh, no fixed formula has been devised this time for the collector guideline being prepared to set land rates for registration. Preparations are underway to increase rates arbitrarily, with an anticipated hike of 10 to 30 per cent. The government is not making any changes to the provisions that will be implemented along with the guidelines. This has led to agricultural land registrations being conducted at rates more than one and a half times the actual value. Instead, rates should be determined based on the property's actual attributes, land use, road width, location, amenities, and title quality. Objections and suggestions regarding the guideline have started to come in again.