MP News: No need to get a slip to see a doctor at AIIMS, new system begins

MP News: Previously, obtaining a slip was the biggest hassle for patients at AIIMS. The labyrinthine OPD, long queues, and hours of waiting had deterred many patients from seeking treatment. Now, to alleviate this problem, AIIMS Bhopal has taken a digital initiative. Through the DRIFCASE application, patients can obtain a token number in just one minute and get their slip made without standing in line.
After downloading the DRIFCASE application on their mobile and registering, several options appear. These include the facility to scan a QR code for a slip. Upon scanning the QR codes displayed on the walls of AIIMS Bhopal's OPD department, patients receive a token number on their mobile. Presenting this token at the registration counter immediately generates the slip. This will free patients from standing in long queues and also save time.
Step 1: Use the DRIFCASE application, mobile camera, any QR scanner, or an ABDM-enabled application to scan the QR code.
Step 2: If an ABDM-enabled application is not already available on your mobile, download it, register, and log in.
Step 3: Share your profile with the hospital and obtain a registration token.
Step 4: Show the token number displayed on your mobile screen at the registration counter to get your slip and meet the doctor.
This application is not limited to just getting a slip. It provides the facility to contact the doctor treating or operating on the patient via phone. Patients can securely store their Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) identity profile, investigation reports, and other health documents in their health record locker.
AIIMS Bhopal has made separate arrangements for patients aged 60 years and above. At the Senior Citizen Assistance Centre operating in the OPD department, facilities are available from making slips for the elderly to assisting them to the doctor in a wheelchair.
