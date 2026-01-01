1 January 2026,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

MP News: No need to get a slip to see a doctor at AIIMS, new system begins

MP News: Patients will be freed from standing in long queues and will also save time.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 01, 2026

AIIMS Bhopal

MP News: Previously, obtaining a slip was the biggest hassle for patients at AIIMS. The labyrinthine OPD, long queues, and hours of waiting had deterred many patients from seeking treatment. Now, to alleviate this problem, AIIMS Bhopal has taken a digital initiative. Through the DRIFCASE application, patients can obtain a token number in just one minute and get their slip made without standing in line.

Token in One Click, Relief from Queues

After downloading the DRIFCASE application on their mobile and registering, several options appear. These include the facility to scan a QR code for a slip. Upon scanning the QR codes displayed on the walls of AIIMS Bhopal's OPD department, patients receive a token number on their mobile. Presenting this token at the registration counter immediately generates the slip. This will free patients from standing in long queues and also save time.

How to Get a Slip Without Queuing

Step 1: Use the DRIFCASE application, mobile camera, any QR scanner, or an ABDM-enabled application to scan the QR code.

Step 2: If an ABDM-enabled application is not already available on your mobile, download it, register, and log in.

Step 3: Share your profile with the hospital and obtain a registration token.

Step 4: Show the token number displayed on your mobile screen at the registration counter to get your slip and meet the doctor.

Direct Contact with Doctors

This application is not limited to just getting a slip. It provides the facility to contact the doctor treating or operating on the patient via phone. Patients can securely store their Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) identity profile, investigation reports, and other health documents in their health record locker.

AIIMS Bhopal has made separate arrangements for patients aged 60 years and above. At the Senior Citizen Assistance Centre operating in the OPD department, facilities are available from making slips for the elderly to assisting them to the doctor in a wheelchair.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

01 Jan 2026 02:04 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / MP News: No need to get a slip to see a doctor at AIIMS, new system begins

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

MPPSC Ayurveda Medical Officer Vacancy: Opportunity to become an Ayurveda Medical Officer, Know All Detail

BPSC AEDO Exam Postponed
Education News

Tigers Face Crisis in ‘Tiger State’ as 55 Die in One Year

Tigers Crisis In Tiger State
Bhopal

MP News: Farmers get electricity connection for just Rs 5 under major subsidy plan

permanent electricity connection
Bhopal

MPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card: Download Revised Admit Card Again Through These Steps

MPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card
Education News

Monsoon 2025 Shatters Records, This District Received the Highest Rainfall

Monsoon 2025
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.