Madhya Pradesh: Next 48 hours critical, triple alert for rain, storm and hail

MP Weather: The weather in Madhya Pradesh has once again taken a turn. Due to the Western Disturbance, which has become active over North India and moved forward, and moisture from the Bay of Bengal, many districts of the state are experiencing rain, while hailstorms continue in many places. The Meteorological Department has issued a special warning for the Gwalior-Chambal and Sagar divisions. The Meteorological Department states that there is no warning for the next 3 days from Friday, but an alert for rain has been issued again for February 23-24.
A new Western Disturbance is becoming active. Due to its influence, clouds will gather in the western parts of the state, including Indore and Ujjain divisions, from the evening of February 23. On February 24, light to moderate rain is expected in areas of Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, and Gwalior, as well as Bundelkhand.
Along with the rain, winds will blow at a speed of 30-40 km per hour in many districts. This will lead to a drop in the day's temperature.
Farmers should complete harvesting before the 23rd and move their crops to a safe place. There is a sporadic possibility of hailstorms. This is why
According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will affect more than 30 districts of Madhya Pradesh. Here's how the weather will be:
Hailstones may fall in some areas of Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Sheopur Kalan, and Shivpuri.
Winds will blow at a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour in Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, and Morena. There is a possibility of thunder and lightning.
According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partial cloud cover in Indore, Bhopal, and Ujjain. Light rain may start in some areas. There may be conditions of thunder and lightning in some areas.
This is the third time in February that a change in weather has caused concern for farmers. Rain and hailstorms can be quite damaging to the standing wheat and gram crops in the fields. Agricultural experts say that the sudden rain has increased the risk of crops lodging and grain getting moist.
Due to rain and cold winds, the temperature has dropped by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in most cities of the state. The maximum temperature in the capital Bhopal is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 17 degrees Celsius today. However, meteorologists estimate that a slight change in weather will be visible from February 21.
It is to be noted that due to a cyclonic circulation and Western Disturbance, there was a storm and rain in half of Madhya Pradesh. Hailstorms also occurred in many districts, including Ujjain and Mandsaur. For the last 2 days, there has been a period of strong storms, rain, and hailstorms in the state. The most damage has been caused in many rural areas of Ujjain, including Ghattiya, Mahidpur, and Unhel. In many villages here, standing crops in the fields have been flattened, damaging the grain. In this regard, the administration has also started a survey.
In the last 24 hours, rain was recorded in about 80 cities and towns in 25 districts. These include Dhar, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Indore, Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, Rajgarh, Khargone, Morena, Sehore, Datia, Gwalior, Bhopal, Guna, Ratlam, Barwani, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Dewas, Vidisha, Ashoknagar, Tikamgarh, Niwari, and Chhatarpur districts.
Nalchha in Sheopur received the highest rainfall of 1 inch. Meanwhile, the speed of the storm in Sheopur was 63 km per hour. Strong storms also occurred in many districts, including Bhopal and Sehore, making the mornings chilly again for the people.
