20 February 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

AI Summit 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Next 48 hours critical, triple alert for rain, storm and hail

Madhya Pradesh weather shifts again as an active Western Disturbance and Bay of Bengal moisture trigger rain in several districts, with hail reported in many areas.

3 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 20, 2026

MP Weather update hail storm alert rain alert 40 district

MP Weather: The weather in Madhya Pradesh has once again taken a turn. Due to the Western Disturbance, which has become active over North India and moved forward, and moisture from the Bay of Bengal, many districts of the state are experiencing rain, while hailstorms continue in many places. The Meteorological Department has issued a special warning for the Gwalior-Chambal and Sagar divisions. The Meteorological Department states that there is no warning for the next 3 days from Friday, but an alert for rain has been issued again for February 23-24.

Weather to change again on February 23-24

A new Western Disturbance is becoming active. Due to its influence, clouds will gather in the western parts of the state, including Indore and Ujjain divisions, from the evening of February 23. On February 24, light to moderate rain is expected in areas of Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, and Gwalior, as well as Bundelkhand.

Period of strong winds

Along with the rain, winds will blow at a speed of 30-40 km per hour in many districts. This will lead to a drop in the day's temperature.

Warning for farmers again

Farmers should complete harvesting before the 23rd and move their crops to a safe place. There is a sporadic possibility of hailstorms. This is why

Rain in over 30 districts

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will affect more than 30 districts of Madhya Pradesh. Here's how the weather will be:

Hailstorms here

Hailstones may fall in some areas of Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Sheopur Kalan, and Shivpuri.

Alert for storms and thunder

Winds will blow at a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour in Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, and Morena. There is a possibility of thunder and lightning.

Drizzle here

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partial cloud cover in Indore, Bhopal, and Ujjain. Light rain may start in some areas. There may be conditions of thunder and lightning in some areas.

Threat looms over crops

This is the third time in February that a change in weather has caused concern for farmers. Rain and hailstorms can be quite damaging to the standing wheat and gram crops in the fields. Agricultural experts say that the sudden rain has increased the risk of crops lodging and grain getting moist.

Drop in temperature and a feeling of cold

Due to rain and cold winds, the temperature has dropped by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in most cities of the state. The maximum temperature in the capital Bhopal is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 17 degrees Celsius today. However, meteorologists estimate that a slight change in weather will be visible from February 21.

Know how the state's weather has been in the last 48 hours

It is to be noted that due to a cyclonic circulation and Western Disturbance, there was a storm and rain in half of Madhya Pradesh. Hailstorms also occurred in many districts, including Ujjain and Mandsaur. For the last 2 days, there has been a period of strong storms, rain, and hailstorms in the state. The most damage has been caused in many rural areas of Ujjain, including Ghattiya, Mahidpur, and Unhel. In many villages here, standing crops in the fields have been flattened, damaging the grain. In this regard, the administration has also started a survey.

In the last 24 hours, rain was recorded in about 80 cities and towns in 25 districts. These include Dhar, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Indore, Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, Rajgarh, Khargone, Morena, Sehore, Datia, Gwalior, Bhopal, Guna, Ratlam, Barwani, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Dewas, Vidisha, Ashoknagar, Tikamgarh, Niwari, and Chhatarpur districts.

Nalchha in Sheopur received the highest rainfall of 1 inch. Meanwhile, the speed of the storm in Sheopur was 63 km per hour. Strong storms also occurred in many districts, including Bhopal and Sehore, making the mornings chilly again for the people.

Share the news:

Related Topics

mp news

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Updated on:

20 Feb 2026 09:49 am

Published on:

20 Feb 2026 09:46 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh: Next 48 hours critical, triple alert for rain, storm and hail

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

MP Budget: Rs 21630 crore for road projects, major infrastructure push

mp budget 2026
Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: 15 Districts on Yellow Alert for Thunderstorms, Lightning, and Rain on Feb 18-19

Western Disturbance
Bhopal

Massive Fire at Wedding Ceremony in Bhopal: Flames Reach 50 Feet, Guests Flee to Safety

Massive Fire
Bhopal

MP to count vultures through mobile app for first time, focus on seven species

Vulture Count In MP
Bhopal

Western Disturbance Brings Weather Change to MP, Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued for Several Districts

Rain And Thundershower Alert
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.