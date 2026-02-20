Madhya Pradesh: Next 48 hours critical, triple alert for rain, storm and hail

It is to be noted that due to a cyclonic circulation and Western Disturbance, there was a storm and rain in half of Madhya Pradesh. Hailstorms also occurred in many districts, including Ujjain and Mandsaur. For the last 2 days, there has been a period of strong storms, rain, and hailstorms in the state. The most damage has been caused in many rural areas of Ujjain, including Ghattiya, Mahidpur, and Unhel. In many villages here, standing crops in the fields have been flattened, damaging the grain. In this regard, the administration has also started a survey.